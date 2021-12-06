Nippon Express (Shanghai) Begins Operations at New Export Warehouse in Yangshan Area

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Shanghai"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has begun operations at a new export warehouse in the Yangshan region of China.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202112014237-O1-scp9Ps9z

Photo1: Warehouse exterior https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202112014237/_prw_PI3fl_98m5AaiU.jpg

Photo2: Warehouse interior https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202112014237/_prw_PI2fl_9s6E47nb.jpg

Container volume at Shanghai Port in 2020 was up 0.5% from the previous year to about 43.5 million TEU, recording the highest volume of containers handled at any port worldwide for the 11th consecutive year. The Yangshan Terminal also exceeded 20 million TEU for the first time, marking a new all-time high despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewing the Yangshan area as an important export base complementing the Waigaoqiao area in Shanghai, NE Shanghai opened a new warehouse favorably situated 20 km from Donghai Bridge and 50 km from the Yangshan Terminal, and marked the occasion with an opening ceremony held on Monday, October 11.

The new warehouse, which mainly handles automobile parts, has a low-floor, double-ended access configuration suitable for cross-dock export operations, and also provides returnable container management and packing style conversion.

In future, NE Shanghai will be working to enhance the warehouse's capacity to serve as an import/export base for shipments to/from Europe and the U.S., digitizing warehouse operations, and utilizing cutting-edge technology to save labor.

Profile of facility

Name: Shanghai Sinotrans Haigang International Logistics Co., Ltd.

Address: No. 778, Xinyang Highway, Fengxian District, Shanghai

Warehouse area:

- Indoor area: 6,500 m2

- outdoor area on site: 4,500 m2

(total warehouse area on site: 44,000 m2; total depot area on site: 60,000 m2)

The Nippon Express Group will become the "NX Group" and introduce new Group brand symbols on January 4, 2022.

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.