Kohler Announces Release Date for Kohler x Arsham Rock.01 3D-Printed Sink: Dec. 10

The one-of-a-kind sink in collaboration with Daniel Arsham will be sold in an edition of 99

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bathroom products, announces today that the much-anticipated limited edition 3D-printed Rock.01 sink will be available for purchase as of 12pm EST on Dec. 10 – sold exclusively through kohlercollective.com. The Rock.01 sink comes from the collaboration between Kohler and New York-based artist Daniel Arsham.

Kohler x Arsham Rock.01 3D-Printed Sink

Kohler debuted Rock.01 this past week at Design Miami/ 2021, displayed within Arsham's Stone Flow installation, a series of stone-like objects and forms that further explored his design process, which plays with organic forms found in nature.

Like much of Arsham's work, Rock.01 is an homage to time. Comprised of 3D-printed vitreous china and hand-poured brass, the sink's vessel blends modern-day technology with Kohler's nearly 148-year manufacturing legacy into what can only be described as functional high art. The effects of time are reflected in the patina of the brass "rock" and achieved through a forced coercion process.

Kohler's revolutionary method of 3D-printing vitreous china is at the forefront of innovation in the industry, and the technology itself is what made it possible to produce Daniel's design which was too complex to produce using traditional methods.

Rock.01 is on display at both the KOHLER Experience Center NYC and LAX. For more information on Kohler x Arsham Rock.01 3D-Printed bathroom sink, please visit kohlercollective.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

About Daniel Arsham is a contemporary American visual artist who works across art, architecture, and performance. His work has been exhibited widely at galleries and museums worldwide. In 2007, Arsham co-founded the architectural practice Snarkitecture with partner Alex Mustonen. Throughout his career, Arsham has collaborated with the likes of adidas, Dior, Pharrell Williams and Pokémon. In 2020, Arsham was named Creative Director of the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers. For more information, please visit danielarsham.com.



