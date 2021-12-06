Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Record Quarterly Revenues of $186 Million, 40% Year-Over-Year Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"We delivered another strong quarter with record revenue and profitability," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As demonstrated by our third quarter results, we are seeing strong adoption of the Coupa platform as our customers continue to prioritize Business Spend Management as a fundamental aspect of their go-forward strategy. With the fourth quarter well under way, we continue to leverage our Value-as-a-Service approach to add strategic customers across many industries and of all sizes."

Third Quarter Results:

Total revenues were $185.8 million , an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $164.7 million , an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP operating loss was $56.1 million , compared to $33.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.9 million , compared to $14.3 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $91.2 million , compared to $60.8 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.23 , compared to $0.88 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $23.5 million , compared to $13.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.31 , compared to $0.18 for the same period last year.

Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $31.0 million and $28.2 million , respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 6, 2021.

Fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $185.0 to $186.0 million .

Subscription revenues are expected to be $166.0 to $167.0 million .

Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $19.0 million .

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $8.0 to $10.0 million .

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.03 to $0.05 per share.

Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 77.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $717.0 to $718.0 million .

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $70.0 to $72.0 million .

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.66 to $0.69 per share.

Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 76.5 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: Angi, Aptim Holdings, Atr, Capsida Biotherapeutics, Compass Minerals International, Covetrus, DEVK Versicherungen, EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord, Endeavor Group Limited, Orbia Advance Corporation, Softbank, and Yazaki North America.

Named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for P2P Suites for the sixth consecutive time 1

Named a leader in ten Spend Matters SolutionMaps, covering every area of Source-to-Pay 2

Named a Best Led Workplace in 2021 by Inc 3

Became a Globally Certified Great Place to Work across the US, UK, India , Germany , and Ireland for 2021-2022 4

Named to Fortune's 2021 Future 50 list 5

Awarded a Silver medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis

Debuted its campaign, "Behold the Power of Spend" at the World Series, F-1, Premier League, and Bundesliga events

Opened registration for its 2022 global Business Spend Management (BSM) community conference Inspire in North America and EMEA

Hosted its annual Global Volunteer Day with well over 500 employees participating across 35 offices

Hosted a virtual panel "Women of Impact: Own Your Career" put on by Coupa Empower

Hosted a Supply Chain Symposium in London bringing together supply chain leaders from across the UK

Welcomed supply chain risk management and operational resilience company Interos to its portfolio of Coupa Ventures investments

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com . A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions; and risks relating to analyst coverage of its stock.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 8, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 6, 2021. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Subscription $ 164,745



$ 118,083



$ 461,079



$ 335,399

Professional services and other 21,071



14,881



70,912



42,700

Total revenues 185,816



132,964



531,991



378,099

Cost of revenues:













Subscription 52,279



36,528



154,701



99,335

Professional services and other 25,341



14,259



81,865



42,729

Total cost of revenues 77,620



50,787



236,566



142,064

Gross profit 108,196



82,177



295,425



236,035

Operating expenses:













Research and development 39,990



30,528



125,625



87,459

Sales and marketing 83,779



53,204



237,902



149,831

General and administrative 40,513



32,092



116,139



69,941

Total operating expenses 164,282



115,824



479,666



307,231

Loss from operations (56,086)



(33,647)



(184,241)



(71,196)

Interest expense (31,130)



(29,308)



(90,854)



(61,820)

Other income (expense), net (1,298)



746



(2,746)



8,833

Loss before benefit from income taxes (88,514)



(62,209)



(277,841)



(124,183)

Benefit from income taxes (476)



(1,411)



(2,697)



(5,453)

Net loss (88,038)



(60,798)



(275,144)



(118,730)

Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (273)



—



(790)



—

Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 3,438



—



8,673



—

Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (91,203)



$ (60,798)



$ (283,027)



$ (118,730)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (1.23)



$ (0.88)



$ (3.85)



$ (1.76)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 74,133



68,941



73,514



67,349



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



October 31, 2021

January 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,195



$ 323,284

Marketable securities 209,660



283,036

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 179,278



196,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,283



36,381

Deferred commissions, current portion 18,848



15,541

Total current assets 898,264



854,251

Property and equipment, net 30,161



28,266

Deferred commissions, net of current portion 42,623



36,832

Goodwill 1,515,141



1,480,847

Intangible assets, net 543,628



632,173

Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,183



41,305

Other assets 35,853



31,491

Total assets $ 3,103,853



$ 3,105,165

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,279



$ 4,831

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,716



80,271

Deferred revenue, current portion 352,198



356,115

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 633,641



609,068

Operating lease liabilities, current portion 12,401



11,222

Total current liabilities 1,100,235



1,061,507

Convertible senior notes, net 952,285



897,525

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,058



5,773

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,174



31,845

Other liabilities 68,210



67,915

Total liabilities 2,161,962



2,064,565

Redeemable non-controlling interests 10,044



—

Other temporary equity —



369

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7



7

Additional paid-in capital 1,724,042



1,556,865

Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,748



9,165

Accumulated deficit (800,950)



(525,806)

Total stockholders' equity 931,847



1,040,231

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,103,853



$ 3,105,165



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated $ (283,027)



$ (118,730)

Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 7,883



—

Net loss (275,144)



(118,730)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 109,900



36,529

Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net 625



869

Amortization of deferred commissions 13,335



10,102

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 85,716



58,727

Stock-based compensation 145,251



94,851

Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes 357



(3,166)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (1,338)



(27,208)

Other (3,204)



3,923

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 21,433



22,519

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,529



1,591

Other assets 13,968



(2,730)

Deferred commissions (22,445)



(11,355)

Accounts payable 500



(1,435)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,795



4,941

Deferred revenue 3,630



(11,630)

Net cash provided by operating activities 103,908



57,798

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (116,583)



(788,047)

Maturities of marketable securities 94,142



351,973

Sales of marketable securities 94,916



830,125

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (46,719)



(94,121)

Purchases of other investments (10,000)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (10,256)



(9,559)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,500



290,371

Cash flows from financing activities





Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests 2,223



—

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —



1,355,066

Purchase of capped calls —



(192,786)

Repayments of convertible senior notes (5,748)



(554,244)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 7,444



14,425

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 21,626



15,631

Net cash provided by financing activities 25,545



638,092

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (178)



128

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 134,775



986,389

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 327,589



268,280

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 462,364



$ 1,254,669

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 458,195



$ 1,251,006

Restricted cash included in other assets 4,169



3,663

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 462,364



$ 1,254,669



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 52,279



$ (4,162)



$ (16,736)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 31,381

Costs of professional services and other 25,341



(4,729)



(3,642)



—



—



—



16,970

Gross profit 58.2 %

4.8 %

11.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

74.0 %



























Research and development 39,990



(11,357)



—



—



—



—



28,633

Sales and marketing 83,779



(13,217)



(13,140)



—



—



—



57,422

General and administrative 40,513



(16,994)



—



—



—



—



23,519

Income (loss) from operations (56,086)



50,459



33,518



—



—



—



27,891

Operating margin (30.2) %

27.2 %

18.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

15.0 %



























Interest expense (31,130)



—



—



29,454



—



—



(1,676)

Other income (expense), net (1,298)



—



—



—



228



—



(1,070)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (88,514)



50,459



33,518



29,454



228



—



25,145

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (476)



733



1,629



—



—



—



1,886

Net income (loss) (88,038)



49,726



31,889



29,454



228



—



23,259

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (273)



—



—



—



—



—



(273)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 3,438



—



—



—



—



3,438



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (91,203)



49,726



31,889



29,454



228



3,438



23,532





























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.23)























$ 0.32

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.23)























$ 0.31







(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,133 basic and 76,754 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $ 36,528



$ (2,836)



$ (8,212)



$ —



$ —



$ 25,480

Costs of professional services and other 14,259



(2,939)



(200)



—



—



11,120

Gross profit 61.8 %

4.3 %

6.3 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

72.5 %























Research and development 30,528



(7,691)



—



—



—



22,837

Sales and marketing 53,204



(9,790)



(2,698)



—



—



40,716

General and administrative 32,092



(13,555)



—



—



—



18,537

Income (loss) from operations (33,647)



36,811



11,110



—



—



14,274

Operating margin (25.3) %

27.7 %

8.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

10.7 %























Interest expense (29,308)



—



—



27,370



—



(1,938)

Other income (expense), net 746



—



—



—



36



782

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (62,209)



36,811



11,110



27,370



36



13,118

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,411)



290



(163)



1,376



—



92

Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (60,798)



36,521



11,273



25,994



36



13,026

























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (0.88)



















$ 0.19

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (0.88)



















$ 0.18







(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,941 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,941 basic and 73,766 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 154,701



$ (11,063)



$ (45,146)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 98,492

Costs of professional services and other 81,865



(12,984)



(16,016)



—



—



—



52,865

Gross profit 55.5 %

4.5 %

11.5 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

71.5 %



























Research and development 125,625



(33,075)



—



—



—



—



92,550

Sales and marketing 237,902



(36,668)



(39,413)



—



—



—



161,821

General and administrative 116,139



(51,461)



—



—



—



—



64,678

Income (loss) from operations (184,241)



145,251



100,575



—



—



—



61,585

Operating margin (34.6) %

27.3 %

18.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

11.6 %



























Interest expense (90,854)



—



—



85,716



—



—



(5,138)

Other income (expense), net (2,746)



—



—



—



357



—



(2,389)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (277,841)



145,251



100,575



85,716



357



—



54,058

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,697)



2,550



5,448



—



—



746



6,047

Net income (loss) (275,144)



142,701



95,127



85,716



357



(746)



48,011

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (790)



—



—



—



—



—



(790)

Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 8,673



—



—



—



—



8,673



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (283,027)



142,701



95,127



85,716



357



7,927



48,801





























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.85)























$ 0.66

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (3.85)























$ 0.64







(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,514 basic and 76,295 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Liability

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Gain on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Other (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





























Costs of subscription $ 99,335



$ (7,641)



$ (22,370)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 69,324

Costs of professional services and other 42,729



(8,303)



(600)



—



—



—



—



33,826

Gross profit 62.4 %

4.2 %

6.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

72.7 %































Research and development 87,459



(21,131)



—



—



—



—



—



66,328

Sales and marketing 149,831



(26,558)



(7,368)



—



—



—



—



115,905

General and administrative 69,941



(31,218)



—



12,500



—



—



—



51,223

Income (loss) from operations (71,196)



94,851



30,338



(12,500)



—



—



—



41,493

Operating margin (18.8) %

25.1 %

8.0 %

(3.3) %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

11.0 %































Interest expense (61,820)



—



—



—



58,727



—



—



(3,093)

Other income (expense), net 8,833



—



—



—



—



(3,166)



—



5,667

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (124,183)



94,851



30,338



(12,500)



58,727



(3,166)



—



44,067

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (5,453)



4,321



(315)



—



2,485



—



310



1,348

Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (118,730)



90,530



30,653



(12,500)



56,242



(3,166)



(310)



42,719

































Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.76)



























$ 0.63

Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1) $ (1.76)



























$ 0.59







(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,349 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,349 basic and 71,854 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,015



$ 19,001



$ 103,908



$ 57,798

Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,594)



(2,531)



(10,256)



(9,559)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 821



872



1,338



27,208

Adjusted free cash flows $ 28,242



$ 17,342



$ 94,990



$ 75,447









Trailing Twelve Months Ended October

31,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 124,312



$ 80,077

Less: purchases of property and equipment (12,189)



(11,667)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 1,538



27,208

Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination 19,428



—

Adjusted free cash flows 133,089



95,618

Divided by: total revenues $ 695,535



$ 489,551

Adjusted free cash flows margin 19.1 %

19.5 %

