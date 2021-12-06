Blue Water Development continues rapid growth with new "Sunshine State" property

OCEAN CITY, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Development , a firm specializing in the development and management of campgrounds, hotels, and attractions, recently announced the purchase of Key West, Fla.'s Lazy Lakes RV Resort, making it the latest venture in its ongoing partnership with Sun Outdoors.

"When this unique property became available, there was no question that we had to buy it." - Todd Burbage , Blue Water

Since acquiring the year-round campground in August, the outdoor hospitality leader has been developing plans to upgrade the unique waterfront parcel to an elite luxury RV and glamping resort, which will be known as Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key. Located just minutes to Key West and famed Duval Street, this property is Blue Water's first campground in Florida and its second Florida property overall, joining the Comfort Inn & Suites Daytona Beach Oceanfront .

"Key West is a high-barrier-to-entry market, so when this unique property became available, there was no question that we had to buy it," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's Chief Executive Officer. "Transforming the existing Lazy Lakes RV Resort into the absolutely amazing Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key – one of the first to showcase the new Sun Outdoors brand – offered us the perfect opportunity to showcase the Blue Water Way for transforming a property into what will become a premier campground. Sun has been, and continues to be, a great partner, and we're looking forward to this 'Sunshine State' project."

Surrounded by a seven-acre lake, the property's signature peninsula will become the lifestyle-rich heart of the resort, featuring a community fire feature, water sports rentals, inflatable amenities, and more.

"I am excited to see what else Blue Water has in store for this campground," said Robin Helfant, Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key General Manager. "Returning campers can expect everything the campground previously offered to be taken to an exciting new level. We are looking forward to working with the community as we maximize the campers' experiences."

Blue Water plans to create new ways for visitors to explore the property, which will eventually include an over-water walkway around the lake, revitalized landscaping, and an enhanced pool area. Sun Outdoors Sugarloaf Key will also feature 95 campsites with a mixture of both premium RV sites and park model cottages.

"We're still in the very early planning stages, but we are beyond excited about the potential," Burbage said. "We're planning extensive updates and renovations to the existing campground to put our campers and glampers immediately into a Key West state of mind."

Learn more at SunOutdoorsSugarloafKey.com and SunOutdoors.com

Blue Water's campground management portfolio continues to expand quickly to highly-desirable destinations throughout the country, most recently to Florida and Texas. View Blue Water's diverse outdoor hospitality portfolio by visiting https://bwdc.com/portfolio/ .

About Blue Water Development:

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and west to Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com .

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 175 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season or longer. Visit sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Sun Outdoors is a division of Sun Communities Inc., a publicly traded company which, as of September 30, 2021, owns, operates and has an interest in 584 developed manufactured home, RV and marina properties comprising over 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. suncommunities.com.

