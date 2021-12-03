Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement with Barcotec GmbH and Receives Initial Smart Glasses Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Barcotec GmbH ("Barcotec"), a European supplier of innovative hardware, a device management cloud and a complete service package to regional and international companies and institutions, and has received and shipped against an initial order from them for Vuzix Smart Glasses.

Barcotec will distribute Vuzix Smart Glasses across multiple industry verticals.

Founded in 1989, Barcotec helps agile companies gain a competitive advantage through the use of technological tools for the design of digital work processes in production, logistics, trade, field service and healthcare. The company has extensive know-how in the areas of identification technology (barcode, RF-ID, voice), wearables (smart glasses, glove scanners), device management (unified endpoint management, mobile device management), communications systems (Bluetooth, narrowband radio, WLAN and WAN) and software integration for higher-level ERP and merchandise management systems.

"Vuzix is a leading global player in the world of wearables and is a perfect next step in the growing Wearables Business Unit of Barcotec. We look forward to expanding our distribution activities throughout Europe with Vuzix because it allows our customers and partners to adapt their applications even more diversely to current market requirements. New Vuzix customers and partners can now take advantage of the rapid availability of Vuzix products and accessories from our Salzburg headquarters. Remote work is here to stay and is a key business enabler for the future," stated Alexander Rainsberger, Managing Director at Barcotec.

"We continue to expand our global reach with the addition of established distribution partners such as Barcotec," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix Smart Glasses will support Barcotec's efforts to help its customers gain competitive advantage by using technological tools for the design of digital work processes across production, logistics, retail, field services and healthcare."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Barcotec and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

