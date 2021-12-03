Officeworks Announces Expansion to Pittsburgh, PA

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officeworks Pennsylvania is excited to announce its expansion to Pittsburgh, PA and appointment of Brandon Moore as Managing Director of the new Pittsburgh office. With enormous growth potential within the Western PA market and a strong passion for Teknion products, Brandon is poised to create a stronger brand presence for Officeworks and Teknion alike throughout the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Officeworks)

"Pittsburgh is home to so many great companies, leading healthcare and education institutions, and emerging industries," says Officeworks CEO Mark Loughlin. "We are excited to have the opportunity to expand the Officeworks brand into the Western PA market. We are committed to investing on a local level, supporting these companies with the resources of our multi-location dealership and our best-in-class service."

Officeworks has experienced rapid growth over the last five years, successfully expanding from its Boston-based headquarters to 5 additional locations including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New Jersey and its newest location, Pittsburgh.

"We attribute Officeworks success to our processes and our people," explains Sarah Finnegan, Principal of Officeworks Pennsylvania. "We have the ability to expand across markets with ease due to our teams' experience, dedication to customer service and commitment to providing unparalleled office interiors."

As one of the largest Teknion dealers in the U.S., Officeworks serves some of the nation's largest brands and is prepared to bring its proven track record of success and certifications including GSA, WBENC, and WOSB to better serve the Pittsburgh and greater Western Pennsylvania region.

"Officeworks has a reputation for providing superior customer service, which will be exciting to showcase here in Pittsburgh. This city deserves a top-notch dealer that can bring the highest level of quality to the market," says Brandon.

About Officeworks

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that's second to none.

For additional information, please visit http://www.officeworksinc.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE officeworks, inc.