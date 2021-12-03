BEYOND Expo Macao opens today with these highlights not to be missed!

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) hosted by the Macao Technology General Association was opened at The Venetian Macao on December 2nd. As a partner, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce (TDB) organized mainland enterprises to participate in the expo. Genertec China P&T Appliances supports TDB to organize.

According to sources, TDB Zone is 800 square meters and consists of 41 enterprise exhibitors. The scope of exhibits covers smart terminals, smart solutions, game electronics, mobile phones and peripheral electronic products, emergency communication equipment, smart robots, etc. Dozens of splendid concurrent events and forum activities such as the opening ceremony, welcome dinner, future travel, financial innovation, etc. are also held during the exhibition, attracting many well-known industry experts domestically and abroad to attend the forums and deliver keynote speeches. At the same time, the conference offers an exchange and communication platform for enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area through multiple online and offline channels to promote technological innovation and integrated development.

Highlight 1: Pragmatism – focusing on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, highlighting the "Belt and Road" initiative, and promoting international and domestic dual circulation

TDB Zone is the first "information technology" trade exchange event hosted by the Ministry of Commerce in Macao. Exhibitors are mainly technological innovation enterprises with import and export trade businesses in the Mainland and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. To further help enterprises develop the merchant resources in countries along the "Belt and Road", the organizer has invited representatives of their foreign institutions in China and trade associations of relevant countries to participate in the event, and also invited foreign guests to interact through online live broadcast. In addition, "Brands Going Global Along Belt and Road" exchange & matchmaking meetings of electronics and information technology business procurement took place during the exhibition. A total of more than 150 domestic and foreign professional buyers were invited to attend to conduct business matchmaking with exhibitors through on-site communications.

In this regard, the person in charge of organizing said: "It is China's national policy to promote the Belt and Road Initiative and the dual circulation of domestic and foreign countries. The Ministry of Commerce hopes to establish a dual-circulation pattern domestically and abroad that is based in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and to help domestic and foreign distributors, purchasers and end users to have in-depth contact with one another, taking advantage of the geographic advantage of Macao, expanding the regional market, penetrating into the science and technology industries of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and exploring the strength of new innovations in development. "

Highlight 2: Small and medium-sized enterprises – "professional, specialized, exceptional and innovative" to support the power of export

The exhibitors in TDB Zone are mainly small and medium-sized enterprises, all from cities where technological innovation is prevalent, such as Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai and other regions. Although these enterprises are still quite young, the teams are strong and have made great contributions to the expanding to the overseas markets. According to the organizer, most of the participating companies have independent R&D laboratories, employ a large number of top scholars, and own scientific research projects that have won a number of domestic and foreign science and technology awards. Among them there are many black technology companies such as Babel Technology, Prudent Energy Inc., Pachira and so on.

"As the organizer of the event, we feel very optimistic because of this event. Although the exhibition has been postponed twice due to the pandemic, this has not affected the enthusiasm of the companies to prepare for the exhibition. As a matter of fact, all companies put a lot of efforts into the event, from preparing products to the exhibition arrangement – everything was carefully selected with a lot of thoughts, trying to show the best to audiences in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao as well as overseas. This also implies everyone's confidence in China to create a dual circulation." The staff said.

Highlight 3: 5G+AI – technological innovation brings infinite possibilities

The exhibitions are of a wide variety, ranging from invisible smart solutions to tangible field robots, from network security to emergency communication equipment, from chips to smart home appliances, covering every aspect of current relevant technology.

Infervision is an artificial intelligence medical technology company. The "screening, diagnosis, treatment, management, and research" medical full-process intelligent solutions displayed at the exhibition cover lungs, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, breast, bone and joints and other parts and organs. It is also the world's first and only AI medical technology company to obtain regulatory approvals in China, the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

"There are many companies in the exhibition that are actively expanding in overseas markets like Infervision," a staff said. "Facing the normalization of life with pandemic management, companies will also further adjust the way they go overseas to acquire customers. We believe in the advantages of Macao as a SAR and its beneficial policies that will create more room for development in this regard. I encourage and welcome everyone to follow the development of Macao."

The International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND EXPO) TDB Zone will be held at Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 2nd -4th. We look forward to meeting friends who are interested in the information technology industry for on-sight exchanges and interactions.

