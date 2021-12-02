This Holiday Season, LongueVue Capital and Commander's Palace Support Families Still Rebuilding Following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based investment firm, is proud and honored to announce its partnership with legendary New Orleans restaurant Commander's Palace to provide thousands of meals to our neighbors down the bayou still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Ida. It has been more than three months since the storm made landfall in Southeast Louisiana, decimating homes and rendering entire neighborhoods unlivable. And yet, many remain without basic necessities like power and clean water.

Commander’s Palace and LongueVue Capital

Contributing both financial resources and human capital to the effort, the LongueVue Capital team – together with Commander's Palace, The Rotary Club of Houma, Second Harvest Food Bank, and other partners – have organized hot meal and supply distributions in Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Dulac, Louisiana to support those working tirelessly to rebuild their communities. At these events, which commenced in September and will continue throughout the remainder of 2021, the team will provide thousands of hot meals and distribute household supplies and other necessities to more than 250 families.

If you would like to support this initiative with a donation or for more information, please email donate@lvcpartners.com

