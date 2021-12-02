Tanger Outlets Promotes Leslie Swanson to Chief Operating Officer and Appoints Andrew Wingrove as Chief Commercial Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, announced today the promotion of Leslie Swanson from Executive Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Andrew Wingrove to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. In these new roles, Swanson will continue to play a critical role in driving and maintaining operational results within the company, while Wingrove will focus on the brand's customer experience and loyalty.

Leslie Swanson's promotion to Chief Operating Officer will give her the opportunity to drive the company's operating principles with direct oversight of Operations, Marketing Partnerships, and Specialty Leasing. Swanson will also work to create and identify new revenue levers that complement the company's core business, strengthening the revenue generation and operating capabilities at all levels throughout Tanger.

"I am incredibly excited to have Leslie assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. She is a proven team builder, revenue generator and thought leader, uniquely qualified to drive the operations of Tanger's portfolio and guide our efforts to stay ahead of the constant changes in the retail industry to deliver the best value, experience and opportunity for our communities, stakeholders and partners," said Stephen Yalof, President and CEO of Tanger Outlets.

"I am very proud of the growth strides we have accomplished this year and, as Chief Operating Officer, I'm looking forward to continuing to build and strengthen Tanger's platform as a leader in the real estate industry," said Swanson.

Further, Wingrove brings to Tanger over 15 years of experience across consumer brands. In his most recent role, he served as the Senior Vice President for Travel at CLEAR and has held leadership positions at brands such as Bonobos, Delta Air Lines, and Macy's. Wingrove will leverage his extensive experience in modernizing marketing programs, loyalty strategies and customer centricity to enhance Tanger's competitive advantage in an increasingly digital marketplace.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Tanger Organization as his experience and fresh perspective will be an important factor in maintaining the company's growth momentum," added Yalof.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Tanger team in this newly created role," said Wingrove. "Throughout my career, I have been immersed in the brands and the consumers that Tanger is focused on, and I look forward to modernizing the way we operate to reflect a forward thinking and more digitally native community; synthesizing the way our customers view, shop and connect with Tanger's brands."

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

