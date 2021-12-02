Symphony MediaAI Featured as Top OTT Solution Provider by Media and Entertainment Tech Outlook Revedia platform continues to gain recognition for its advancement of enterprise AI

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI has been featured as the Top OTT Solution Provider in 2021v by Media and Entertainment Tech Outlook for meeting the industry's demand for a complete revenue optimization platform powered by enterprise AI.

"We're gratified by this acknowledgement of our ability to enable material transformation and look forward to extending our lead in the market," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Our Revedia platform is defining what's next for media and entertainment industry revenue operations and establishing an improved standard."

The Revedia SaaS platform is purpose-built for the media and entertainment industry. The platform unlocks data-driven revenue optimization, and permits migration from legacy processes. Through the entire revenue lifecycle, Symphony MediaAI's portfolio of solutions deliver proven and efficient revenue tracking and processes that scale through continual end-to-end analytics.

"There is urgency in our work," Moeder noted. "As we've highlighted, industry executives are coming to us with an increasingly troubling paradox. Data-driven insight is a crucial competitive differentiator, but it's becoming more difficult to obtain. The Revedia platform revolutionizes our clients' ability to optimize content performance, customer engagement, and distribution by analyzing increasingly complex data."

Revedia ensures analytics and actions are directly in the hands of the frontline business. This is accomplished by requiring little to no additional investment in specialized operators, platforms, or tools. Symphony MediaAI removes the barriers that stand between enterprise AI's promise, and realizing value faster in today's market.

View the feature story here.

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and is rapidly emerging as a leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels and deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90% of the U.S. media industry. Website: http://www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and the public sector. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals supporting more than 5,500 customers. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Media Contact:

Chris Gale

chris@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Symphony MediaAI