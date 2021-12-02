Survey Shows STEM Faculty Remain Optimistic Despite Multiple Barriers to Online Teaching

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) and Bay View Analytics today announce new research based on a national survey of 869 STEM faculty from October 2020 across all STEM disciplines and types of institutions. The research was conducted in partnership with Every Learner Everywhere, Carolina Distance Learning, DigitalEd, and with support from HHMI BioInteractive. All results are available on the Bay View Analytics' website, including the full report, research brief, and conference poster.

The survey found that 73% of respondents converted from face-to-face to remote learning for the Fall 2020 term, yet more than a third had no prior online experience. There were some significant differences in faculty perceptions of how the pandemic impacted access to education for underserved students, students with disabilities, and by race, ethnicity, or sex. Differences were noted between faculty by gender across institutions, as well as with faculty at primarily minority-serving institutions compared to non-minority serving institutions. The full details were presented on November 5, 2021, as a poster at the AAC&U Transforming STEM Higher Education Conference.

Bay View Analytics published a corresponding research brief on STEM faculty optimism for secondary STEM education. The results show that, while the majority of all respondents are optimistic, some subgroups—such as faculty at public 2-year institutions or those teaching one or more STEM courses online—are significantly more optimistic about the future of post-secondary STEM education overall and are also more optimistic about their personal role in higher education in the future.

"This is very interesting data as we continue to grapple with unique issues to STEM education during the pandemic," said Dr. Isabel Allen, Bay View Analytics' Senior Advisor. "The results raise important questions on equity for online STEM courses and the long-term impact of remote teaching on STEM faculty, courses, and laboratories. We hope to follow up on these and many other STEM research questions in the next year."

"More and more people are realizing what we at OLC have known for a long time: That quality online learning is the future," said Dr. Jennifer Mathes, CEO at OLC. "While the pandemic has posed a number of challenges, particularly in the area of STEM education, this study underscores the resilience and brilliance of today's educators to meet the needs of all students—particularly, those interested in STEM fields and those from underserved communities. The world has become more and more digitally connected and this work demonstrates OLC's commitment to DEI, recognizing education inequities, removing barriers, and advancing equity for all students while demonstrating that, with the right support and tools, digital learning can be just as engaging, rewarding, and effective as face-to-face instruction."

