Seventeen CareOne Communities Named to U.S. News and World Report as Best Long Term Care Centers

FORT LEE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOne , a premier family-owned healthcare company with facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, announced seventeen CareOne locations have been named a Top Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report . U.S. News evaluated over 15,000 nursing homes to help find the best care for your loved one.

Known as an exceptional provider of long-term care, post-acute rehabilitation, assisted living, Alzheimer's and memory care, respite care, and LTACH services, CareOne is excited to receive this prestigious award. The "Best Long Term Care" category includes River Glen Health Care Center, CareOne at Northampton, CareOne at Wilmington, CareOne at Somerset Valley, CareOne at the Highlands, CareOne at Wellington, CareOne at Cresskill, CareOne at Oradell, CareOne at Valley, CareOne at Ridgewood Ave, CareOne at East Brunswick, CareOne at Wayne, CareOne at Livingston, CareOne at Moorestown, CareOne at Madison Ave, CareOne at Teaneck, and CareOne at Hanover Township.

For more than 20 years CareOne has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient and resident are met or exceeded. For more information about CareOne, please visit www.care-one.com .

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 50 centers across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneCares on Twitter and Instagram, and @Care1Cares on Facebook.

