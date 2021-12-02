Revalize Announces Growth Team Leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors and their specifiers, today announced the appointment of its growth team leaders.

These leaders will support the company in its accelerated growth, following the announcement of eight acquisitions across the U.S. and Europe over the past five months.

"As we continue to grow as a company, we are building teams with tremendous experience in their respective fields," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "The growth team's diverse experience will continue to shape our products and capabilities to the benefit of our team and global customer base."

The growth team's leadership includes:

Bryan Klann, Chief Revenue Officer: Klann comes to Revalize from MeridianLink, bringing 26 years of experience and proven sales leadership in the technology field. As Chief Revenue Officer, he is responsible for the key go-to-market functions of marketing, sales, customer experience and revenue operations.

Neil Dholakia, Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy: Dholakia defines the product and platform vision in his role as Senior Vice President of Product and Strategy. Drawing from his 25 years of experience, he owns and prioritizes the global product roadmap, and is a key voice in communicating the overall product and business strategy, both internally and externally.

Ruben Mier, Senior Vice President of Marketing: Mier has a diverse background in the technology field, bringing over a decade of experience. Prior to taking his role with Revalize, he served as the Vice President of Marketing for Seismic. As the Senior Vice President of Marketing with Revalize, he drives the holistic marketing function across the Revalize brand portfolio.

Batch Batchelder, Vice President of Customer Experience: Batchelder brings nearly 24 years of experience in the technology field to his position. As Vice President of Customer Experience, he leads a team dedicated to world-class customer support and customer success programs. Batchelder holds a Business Relationship Management Professional (BRMP®) certification and previously served on the board of the JAX Chamber IT Council (2015-2018) and the 2017 Board of Governors. He currently serves as a board member for Jacksonville Westside Young Life and is a mentor for the Juvenile Justice Ministry at the Duval Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Tim Bridges, Vice President of Acquisition Integration: Bridges has worked in the tech sector for over 20 years across a number of industries and functions. Most recently, he led corporate development for DTN, a cloud technology provider of weather, agriculture and energy data solutions. As Vice President of Acquisition Integrations, Bridges oversees the integration of new acquisitions into the Revalize platform to drive inorganic growth and provide the seamless delivery of value to customers.

Alex Nagyivan, Vice President of Revenue Operations: Nagyivan comes to Revalize from ADP, where he held leadership roles in sales operations. His 11 years in technology have prepared him for his role as Vice President of Revenue Operations, where he is building out the revenue operations function to maximize the organization's revenue potential while streamlining tools and technology to generate insights to leverage across the organization.

Keith Tice, Vice President of Corporate Development: Tice leads the Revalize Mergers & Acquisitions activity in his role as Vice President of Corporate Development. With close to a decade in the technology field, he previously served as Vice President of Corporate Development for Accruent, where he contributed to many business development initiatives.

Learn more about Revalize and its products, as well as employment opportunities in Jacksonville and beyond, at www.revalizesoftware.com .

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves over 10,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com .

