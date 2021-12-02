Collaboration brings together the iconic maker of the original Little Red Wagon® and leading auto and clean energy innovator for the third time with the introduction of their electric ATV for kids.

Radio Flyer Expands Partnership with Tesla to Launch Cyberquad for Kids Collaboration brings together the iconic maker of the original Little Red Wagon® and leading auto and clean energy innovator for the third time with the introduction of their electric ATV for kids.

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic little red wagon-maker, Radio Flyer and sustainable auto titan, Tesla are reuniting to introduce an electric all-terrain vehicle for kids, the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer.

Available for purchase beginning Dec. 1, the Cyberquad for Kids is a high-performance electric ATV that offers faster speed, better handling and a longer run time for kids eight years and older. Radio Flyer's award-winning product development team collaborated closely with the Tesla Design Studio to create this one-of-a-kind ATV that features aggressive styling inspired by the revolutionary Cybertruck.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Tesla with our latest creation, the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer," said Robert Pasin, Radio Flyer's Chief Wagon Officer. "At Radio Flyer, we're committed to creating high-quality, innovative products that can be passed down from generation to generation. Partnering with the most innovative, sustainable auto company in the world both aligns with our brand values and allows us to welcome brand-new fans in Tesla enthusiasts."

Radio Flyer's Flight Speed® Lithium-Ion battery technology provides the best performance with a lower impact on the environment, as well as the longest run time and fastest recharge time compared to other products on the market. A sturdy steel frame, rugged pneumatic rubber tires, and rear suspension system provides better off road performance at a max speed of 10 MPH. Drivers enjoy a padded seat for comfort, variable speed throttle in both forward and reverse and LED light bars for the headlight and taillight just like the full size Cyberquad. The Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer is available for purchase beginning Dec. 1 exclusively on Tesla Shop and is listed for $1,900. For more information, visit Radio Flyer's website.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

