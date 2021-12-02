Anchored by some of the foremost experts in sleep medicine, this new, unique multidisciplinary committee is charged with elevating education, awareness and research to help the millions of people struggling with insomnia and other sleep problems.

Idorsia Convenes The Alliance for Sleep, a Force for Innovation and Change in the Insomnia Space Anchored by some of the foremost experts in sleep medicine, this new, unique multidisciplinary committee is charged with elevating education, awareness and research to help the millions of people struggling with insomnia and other sleep problems.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc. today announced the formation of The Alliance for Sleep, a committee of leading physicians and healthcare experts focused on the critical importance of sleep health. The group shares a mission of advancing research, elevating the standard of care, and improving the health and quality of life of those experiencing insomnia and other sleep disorders. The Alliance Steering Committee recently met to discuss and refine year-one priorities, which include a large-scale assessment of the impact and understanding of insomnia, broad healthcare professional education on the science of sleep, and the development of resources and tools to improve the dialogue around sleep.

Sponsored by Idorsia U.S., and led by co-chairs Ruth Benca, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Wake Forest School of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, and Andrew Krystal, MD, MS, Ray and Dagmar Dolby Distinguished Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science and Weill Institute for Neurosciences UCSF, Professor Emeritus, Duke University, The Alliance for Sleep is composed of healthcare professionals across multiple specialties, including insomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorder, integrative medicine and more.

"The Alliance for Sleep will put a much-needed spotlight on sleep as the third pillar of health, along with diet and exercise, and the need to better address issues, like insomnia, that are preventing millions from getting the sleep they need," said Dr. Benca.

"Equally important to awareness, will be The Alliance's efforts to fill in existing gaps in data surrounding insomnia and provide the education and practical tools to address the issues uncovered. Sleep and sleep problems can be complex, which is why bringing together the diverse perspectives and expertise is so crucial to meaningfully improve the lives of patients," Dr. Krystal added.

Insomnia is the most prevalent sleep/wake disorder, affecting approximately 25 million adults in the U.S.1 It is a persistent condition that impacts the ability to fall or stay asleep at night that can result in significant distress or impairment in social occupational, educational, academic, behavioral or other important areas of functioning.2,3 In the long-term, insomnia is associated with an increased risk of numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance abuse and dementia. 1,4, 5

"At Idorsia, we are committed to transforming care for medical conditions, such as insomnia, where there is great unmet need, which requires not only following the science and developing innovative medicines, but also addressing other barriers that may negatively affect patient outcomes," said Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia U.S. "The Alliance for Sleep reflects the first step of many that the company plans to take to help people with trouble sleeping and their healthcare providers address the impacts of insomnia."

In addition to Drs. Benca and Krystal, The Alliance for Sleep Steering Committee members include:

Suzanne Bertisch , M.D., Brigham and Women's Hospital

Daniel Buysse , M.D., University of Pittsburgh

Luis deLecea, Ph.D., Stanford University

Charlene Gamaldo , M.D., Johns Hopkins University

Charles Morin , Ph.D., Université Laval

Rafael Pelayo , M.D., Stanford University

Nathaniel Watson , M.D., University of Washington Medicine

Terri Weaver , Ph.D., RN, University of Illinois

John Winkelman , M.D., Massachusetts General Hospital

Phyllis Zee , M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern Medicine

The first initiative of The Alliance for Sleep will be conducting the largest U.S. survey of people with trouble sleeping as well as primary care physicians and psychiatrists, which will reveal insights on the unmet need, dissatisfaction of both patients and physicians, as well as the stigma surrounding the disorder and treatment options.

About The Alliance for Sleep

The Alliance for Sleep is sponsored by Idorsia U.S. and is a multidisciplinary committee built to promote education, awareness, and research on sleep and sleep disorders. Its mission is to advance research, elevate the standard of care, and improve the health and quality of life of those experiencing insomnia and other sleep disorders. Members of The Alliance for Sleep are paid consultants for Idorsia Pharmaceuticals U.S. Inc.

About Insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of difficulty obtaining sufficient sleep and dissatisfaction with sleep combined with a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Chronic insomnia is defined as difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep.

Insomnia is a condition of overactive brain activity during sleep, and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Significant insomnia is a common problem with a prevalence of approximately 10%. On this basis, and assuming a U.S. adult population of around 250 million, there are approximately 25 million adults in the U.S. who suffer from insomnia.

Insomnia as a chronic disorder is different from a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and mental health. It can be a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime functioning. Idorsia's research has shown that poor-quality sleep can affect many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and energy levels.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy.

References

About Idorsia U.S.

Idorsia U.S., an affiliate of Idorsia, is reaching out for more – we have more ideas, we see more opportunities, and we want to help more patients. To achieve this, we will help develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core. With commercial operations based outside of Philadelphia, PA, one of densest communities of life sciences talent in the world, we are helping to realize the company's ambition of bringing innovative medicines from bench to bedside. Our goal is to build a commercial footprint that will deliver Idorsia's deep pipeline of products from its R&D engine to the U.S. market – with the potential to change the lives of many patients. Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017.

