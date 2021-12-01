TravisMathew Expands the Cloud Collection with a His & Her Line, Perfect For Everyone This Holiday Season The New Cloud Collection Delivers Supreme Comfort Without Sacrificing Style

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and performance brand TravisMathew launches their new His & Her Cloud Collection line today, just in time for the holidays. The collection marks TravisMathew's first ever women's product offerings all crafted from the luxuriously soft micro fleece of their famous Cloud Collection.

The New Cloud Collection Delivers Supreme Comfort Without Sacrificing Style

TravisMathew has also improved the comfort, softness, warmth, and stretch of their most comfortable Cloud fabric for this collection. Made with such soft fabrics, the His & Her Cloud Collection is not only comfortable enough to wear everywhere but also stylish enough to actually do so.

Just in time for the holidays, TravisMathew is excited to offer something for everyone throughout the coziest months of the year. The line consists of seven different items, including a hoodie, crewneck, and lounger pant for both men and women – along with a throw blanket in the same soft, micro-fleece fabric.

"I am excited to announce the launch of our first his and hers collection built with our most comfortable fleece fabrication. This was a really fun project working with our women's team crafting a great fit to match our signature fabrication. Our goal is to ensure that the man or woman shopping with us can purchase the whole collection for themselves or for gifting during the Holiday season."

Traditionally known for their classic men's golf and casual wear, TravisMathew is excited to offer their first ever women's products. Whether working from home or running errands, TravisMathew prides themselves on being the ultimate in versatile comfort and looks forward to a future in outfitting women beyond this collection.

The His & Hers Cloud Collection is now available both online and in local retail stores. For more information, please visit TravisMathew.com.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com .

(PRNewsfoto/TravisMathew)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TravisMathew