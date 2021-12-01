Subaru of America, Inc. Reports November Sales

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 33,045 vehicle sales for November 2021, a 35 percent decrease compared with November 2020 (50,413) as Subaru continues to face supply chain shortages. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 532,664, a three (3) percent decrease compared with the same period in 2020.

"As we head into the final month of the year, we are thankful for our retailers, whose sales efficiency is absolutely unparalleled. Like other automakers, our vehicle production has been impacted by the global semi-conductor chip shortage, but our top priority is meeting the demand for Subaru vehicles," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This December, car-buyers can also do good while shopping for a vehicle through our annual Subaru Share the Love Event. From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, with every new Subaru purchased or leased at one of more than 600 participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charities."

In November, Outback was the top performer by volume with 10,454 vehicle sales. Impreza sales for November 2021 increased 36 percent, while BRZ sales increased 292 percent over the same month in 2020. Year-to-date (YTD), Outback leads by volume with total sales of 141,980 vehicles. When compared with the same period in 2020, Outback posted a nearly four (4) percent increase YTD, while Crosstrek and WRX/STI carlines posted YTD increases of 13 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

"Alongside our retailers, we're working hard to get vehicles to consumers amid the ongoing production shortage as the demand for Subaru remains high," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We know that in 2022, our all-new electric vehicle, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, will be top of mind for car-buyers looking to power their adventures with an all-electric SUV complete with signature Subaru quality, safety and reliability."

Carline Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 3,719 12,211 -69.5% 140,793 160,990 -12.6% Impreza 4,300 3,174 35.5% 30,635 39,658 -22.8% WRX/STI 1,098 1,714 -35.9% 25,104 19,210 30.7% Ascent 5,628 5,231 7.6% 53,892 60,931 -11.6% Legacy 1,027 2,192 -53.2% 21,037 24,718 -14.9% Outback 10,454 12,921 -19.1% 141,980 136,022 4.4% BRZ 505 129 291.5% 1,251 2,096 -40.3% Crosstrek 6,314 12,841 -50.8% 117,972 104,759 12.6% TOTAL 33,045 50,413 -34.5% 532,664 548,384 -2.9%

Moving into the final month of the year, the Subaru Share the Love® Event will run through January 3, 2022. Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers. In the program's 14th consecutive year, Subaru and participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $225 million donated to charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

