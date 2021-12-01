LafargeHolcim in the US Introduces ECOPlanet TerCem™ to Scale High-Performance Green Building Solutions Lafarge Whitehall cement plant supports market transformation and nationwide adoption of low-carbon construction products in the United States

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LafargeHolcim in the US introduced a new ECOPlanet product, TerCem™, an ultra-low carbon footprint cement. TerCem, a cement product tri-blend offers up to 65% CO2 reduction. Specially developed at our Lafarge Whitehall cement plant in Pennsylvania, it offers enhanced early strength performance in concrete that a ready mix producer can't duplicate even when using expensive admixtures.

As the United States doubles down on its commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of the built environment and improving national infrastructure, ECOPlanet cement products, along with TerCem will enable low-carbon construction at scale. TerCem was designed for the building sector and post tensioned concrete structures in urban areas, with the potential to be used in numerous applications where a low carbon footprint is desired.

"We are leading a market transformation and taking a step towards a net-zero future," said Patrick Cleary, SVP Sales, US Cement at LafargeHolcim. "Our cement organization has invested heavily in broadening the industry's range of superior sustainable products designed to lower our carbon footprint with no compromise in quality and long-term durability."

The ECOPlanet portfolio of products offer a minimum 30% lower carbon footprint compared to standard cements through the use of innovative and low-emission raw materials and the broad use of alternative fuels in its industrial process.

Lafarge Whitehall plant, one of the oldest operating cement plants in the US, has long been an innovation center for low-carbon products and solutions, including the Solidia cement.

The introduction of ECOPlanet in the US is a critical step in a national effort to improve physical infrastructure and support improvements that boost the economy and create jobs, while enabling greener cities and smarter infrastructure.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.Holcim.com.

In the United States, LafargeHolcim in the US, a subsidiary of Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

