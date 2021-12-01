The Executive Leadership Council Announces Nearly $1.5 Million In Educational Scholarships To Black College Students For 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises, will offer nearly $1.5 million in scholarships for Black undergraduate and graduate students in 2022. Undergraduate scholarship applications open today at https://elcscholarships.elcinfo.com/ and graduate applications launch on February 15 via the same link.

The Executive Leadership Council

Today, The Executive Leadership Council launches $1.5 million scholarship program for Black college students for 2022.

Through the generous support of 13 corporate partners, with more expected, The ELC again expands its scholarship programs to support the academic success of more than 130 Black students in 2022. Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership skills and a commitment to community service.

"The ELC is committed to helping Black students complete their degrees and enter the pipeline of Black talent ready for business in U.S. and global corporations," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC. "Now is always the time to support the next generations of Black leaders. The ELC successfully engaged current and new corporate partners to bring almost $1.5 million to make this investment in the future – and the legacy of our community -- possible. The result of our partnerships," he added, "is that The ELC will provide educational support to 130 Black college students in 2022."

The mission of The ELC's Scholarship Program is to build a pipeline of Black corporate talent by supporting the academic achievement and development of Black college students. The ELC 2022 scholarship program consists of one-year and multiyear awards of tuition support in amounts ranging from $8,000 to $20,000 per year. All ELC scholarship recipients will gain access to internship and early career placement opportunities through its 2022 scholarship partners and 2022 Honors Symposium.

Corporate sponsors, as of December 1, include Bank of America, Bristol Myers Squibb, Brunswick Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HSBC Bank USA, Johnson & Johnson, Linde plc, Moody's, Nationwide, Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals, Synchrony Financial, and The Coca-Cola Foundation. For information on each of the ELC scholarships or to apply before the deadline of January 31, 2022 for undergraduates and April 15, 2022 for graduate students, visit

https://elcscholarships.elcinfo.com/ .

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP COUNCIL: The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council