Audio Analytic, Augury, and Sensory are the Market Leaders in ABI Research's DL Sound Processing Competitive Ranking

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Competitive Ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of seven Deep Learning (DL)-based ambient sound processing solution vendors, while at the same time delivers market insights based on certain chosen criteria including comprehensive developer support, cloud-to-edge solution, operational knowledge, the breadth of solution partners and customer references. These criteria were identified as the most vital for the continual growth and market acceptance for DL-based ambient sound processing. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Audio Analytic, Augury, Sensory

Mainstream: Neuron Soundware, AiSight

Followers: Signally, NL Acoustics

Audio Analytic came out on top in the competitor ranking, scoring well across all criteria. The company was followed by Augury and Sensory. The three market leaders indicate that DL-based ambient sound processing is now widely adopted in both consumers and industrial space, but the consumer market is more mature at the moment. Consumers are looking for smarter consumer devices that can recognize and react to surrounding scenes and individual sound sources. Rounding out the list are four solution providers that are heavily focused on the industrial and enterprise sectors. Neuron Soundware and AiSight have a more robust hardware-software portfolio which enables real-time and highly accurate analysis of machine sounds. Signally is taking a more consultative approach while NL Acoustics focuses on niche market segments.

"Sounds carry a large amount of information about our everyday environment and physical events that take place in it. Developing signal processing methods to automatically extract this information has huge potential in several applications, such as ambient scene recognition, sound event detection, condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, and overall efficiency enhancement. The advancement of DL technology allows for low power consumption and on-device deployment, all without sacrificing accuracy, latency, and performance. As such, all seven companies are well positioning in advancing ambient sound processing, as more and more end users now realize its benefits and recognize the technology's commercial values," says Lian Jye Su, a Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

A total of nine criteria were utilized for the assessment of these vendors. These include developer support, diversity of product portfolio, edge-based solutions, operational knowledge, breadth of solution partners, customer references, number of employees, revenue, and market potential.

"Since DL technology is a cutting-edge machine learning technique, all the companies in this competitive ranking are very innovative. All companies on this list, including the followers, offer DL model design, development, and deployment services for major commercial and industrial players. The leaders in this competitive ranking have managed to offer end-to-end support via various developer tools and optimized DL models and possess in-depth understanding about demands and requirements of their customers, while generating significantly more revenue than the rest. Despite being smaller than the market leaders, the rest of the companies have developed noteworthy edge- and cloud-based solutions, focusing on niche segments in the industrial sector," concludes Su.

These findings are from ABI Research's Deep Learning-Based Sound Processing competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

