Q Mixers Unveils A First-Of-Its Kind Flavor Innovation With The Launch Of New Q Tropical Ginger Beer America's Leading Premium Mixer Brand Forges Ahead with Explosive Growth & A Unique Category Innovation That Takes Your Favorite Cocktails on Vacation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Mixers , America's leading premium carbonated mixers company, today announced the launch of its newest innovation – Tropical Ginger Beer. After a year of explosive growth and strong retail performance from its classic Ginger Beer and Hibiscus Ginger Beer variation, Q Mixers continues to fuel its innovation pipeline with a first-of-its-kind-flavor.

Q Mixers Tropical Ginger Beer

"I founded Q Mixers 15 years ago on the simple belief that great spirits deserve great mixers, an idea that came to me in a gin-induced vision one night while drinking mediocre gin and tonics with friends," said Jordan Silbert, Q Mixers' CEO and Founder. "Fast forward a few years, and I underwent a similar epiphany, sipping on a tropical cocktail trying to inject some joy into my life during the depths of COVID, and being overwhelmed by how overly sweet the drink was. So, I made Q Tropical Ginger Beer, and now cocktail lovers can enjoy great, fun tropical drinks whenever the moment strikes, not just when we're at terrific tiki bars."

Q Mixers Tropical Ginger Beer offers a delightful twist on the brand's classic Ginger Beer flavor. Made with real ginger, agave, mango, passion fruit, and pineapple, Tropical Ginger Beer offers a strong ginger punch, juicy, tropical flavors, and extra carbonation. Q Tropical Ginger Beer is available exclusively at Kroger and Qmixers.com in 7.5oz cans, with plans for expanded national distribution in early 2022.

"Ginger Beer is by far the fastest growing mixer flavor, and after seeing so much success with our Hibiscus Ginger Beer, I was excited by the opportunity to create another unique ginger beer variation – a first-of-its-kind in the category. Q Tropical Ginger Beer brings your mule on a vacation." Silbert shared.

During the first year of the COVID pandemic, Q Mixers (+70%*) and the mixer category (+24%*) saw tremendous growth as people learned how to make cocktails at home and discovered the importance of premium mixers. In 2021, as the mixers category comps to this explosive growth, Ginger Beer is the only mixer flavor that has continued to grow in popularity, at +12%. Of all companies with national distribution, Q Mixers' has the fastest growing Ginger Beer at +30%.**

For more information on Q Mixers and to find a retailer near you, visit QMixers.com .

* Over the past 52 weeks ending 3/21/21 in MULO + Natural.

** Over the past 52 weeks ending 10/31/21 in MULO + Natural.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers makes the world's best carbonated mixers. This starts with the highest quality ingredients – no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. It is the tenet on which the brand was built and one from which we will never waver. Our Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and other flavors are proudly served by thousands of America's best bars and restaurants including the Four Seasons and P.F. Chang's and carried by major retailers in the US including Target, Albertsons, Kroger, Total Wine, Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon. Q Mixers are available in 12 flavors including Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Sparkling Grapefruit, Hibiscus Ginger Beer, and now Tropical Ginger Beer.

For more information please visit QMixers.com . Social media: @Qmixers

Q Mixers Aims To Revamp Your Happy Hour, Announces Award-Winning Actor, Comedian and Television Host Joel McHale as the Category's First-Ever Chief Happy Hour Office (PRNewsfoto/Q Mixers)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Q Mixers