PetSmart Drops Free, Limited-Edition Pawliday Sweater Sets for Pet Parents and Their Pets

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, pet parents and their pet can wear custom matching holiday sweaters embroidered with each other's faces on them! PetSmart, the largest specialty pet retailer, will do Anything for Pets, releasing free, limited-edition PetSmart Pawliday Sweater sets. The Pawliday Sweaters will drop exclusively at AnythingForPets.com on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. PST, available while supplies last.

"We want to bring pet parents and their pets closer together – and you can't get much closer than donning one another's picture on your sweaters," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "Our company and associates will truly do anything for pets, and we know pet parents feel the same. Dropping these custom, one-of-a-kind sweater sets is just one way that we're able to support our pet-obsessed community and brand purpose."

From themed parties to family photoshoots, quintessential holiday sweaters have become a staple of the season. The PetSmart Pawliday Sweater for pet parents is a classic red cardigan that comes with a matching red cat or dog sweater, both available in a variety of sizes. Those who get in on the drop will share their photos to be custom embroidered onto each sweater, capturing each person and pet's unique features.

Don't miss out on this matching sweater moment, dropping Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. PST, as they won't be available for long. Get a look at the PetSmart Pawliday Sweaters and get ready for the drop at AnythingForPets.com.*

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older. Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 12/02/21 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/02/21 or while supplies last. For complete Official Rules go to anythingforpets.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

