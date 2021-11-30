Mixpanel Wins Second Consecutive Proddy Award - Annual Awards Honor the World's Best Digital Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the leading product analytics company, announced it was recognized for the second straight year as a category winner at the recent Proddy Awards. The awards honor the world's best digital products across a wide range of categories and have been called the "Grammys for Product Managers." The award was announced on November 18 at ProductCon .

Mixpanel was the winner of the Analytics category. The 4th annual Proddy Awards saw over 10,000 product professionals vote for their most-trusted digital products. The full list of winners and nominees can be found at http://www.productschool.com/proddys/ .

"We are focused on being the best in Product Analytics for our customers and I'm thrilled for the recognition from Proddy Awards in back-to-back years as validation of our best in class UX, performance, and depth in analysis." said Amir Movafaghi, CEO at Mixpanel. "I'm proud of the entire team at Mixpanel for their focus and dedication and excited for what's ahead."

Mixpanel recently announced a $200 million Series C growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. The funding was raised at a $1.05 billion valuation. To date, $277 million has been invested in Mixpanel, including a $65 million Series B investment led by Andreessen Horowitz in 2014.

About Mixpanel

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has an award-winning employee experience and culture, with offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

