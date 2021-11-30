Club Med Opens Club Med Québec and Announces Forthcoming U.S. Ski Resort in Utah

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, has revealed their renowned all-inclusive mountain concept will be expanding in the United States with a new property at Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville Utah, slated to open December 2024. This opening will mark the brand's first-ever Exclusive Collection (5-Star) resort in the U.S. as well as their first new resort in the U.S. in more than 20 years.

Club Med Logo (PRNewsfoto/Club Med)

During this week's inauguration ceremony of Club Med Québec, the brand's President and CEO, Henri Giscard D'Estaing, announced Club Med's expansion to Utah. With more than 20 all-inclusive mountain resort properties across Canada, Europe, and Asia, this move further establishes Club Med as the global leader of mountain vacations and, following the opening of Club Med Québec, the brand's commitment to further expanding its unrivaled all-inclusive mountain product in the North American market.

"Our pioneering spirit has allowed us to successfully introduce our distinctive all-inclusive model to ski destinations worldwide and reshape what a traditional ski vacation looks like," remarked Mr. Giscard d'Estaing. "Our first resort in Canada, Club Med Québec, delivers an unparalleled year-round mountain vacation experience through boundless cultural touchpoints that pay homage to the region, and we look forward to working alongside our partners to showcase Le Massif de Charlevoix's incredible culture, warm spirit, and remarkable landscape. Looking ahead, we are delighted to bring Snowbasin their very first lodging property and introduce the spectacular region to travelers from all over the world."

Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean, also acknowledged the brand's growth and continued development. "Club Med is known for pioneering new destinations, and we are eager to introduce Snowbasin to travelers as well as bring the very first luxury all-inclusive mountain resort to the U.S.," said Doyon. "Continuing our 70-year legacy, Club Med Utah will give travelers additional opportunities to discover Utah's natural beauty and welcoming communities through a transformative mountain getaway experience."

The Resort

Located 35 miles from Salt Lake City, Snowbasin Resort is one of the most accessible and oldest operating ski resorts in North America and will be home to Club Med's first Exclusive Collection (5-Star) resort in the U.S., joining a selection of Club Med's most exclusive five-star properties around the world. Influenced by the surrounding region, the 320-room resort will combine American luxury with Club Med's renowned French savoir faire, along with architecture and design touches that integrate elements from Utah and its treasured history.

With direct ski-in/ski-out access to surrounding slopes, Club Med Utah will be designed to appeal to every type of traveler, including families, couples, and meetings & events groups. Accommodations will include spacious 2-bedroom Deluxe rooms & Family Suites, while private Penthouse Suites will be available for those seeking added luxury. Club Med will offer its award-winning children's clubs from 4 months to 17 years old for families seeking a more tailored, family-fun experience. In addition to all-day dining available at the resort's restaurants and lounges, guests can also enjoy included group ski and snowboard lessons, lift tickets, and a heated swimming pool during the ski season. During the warmer months, there will be opportunity to explore more than 3,000 acres of surrounding mountains and valleys through guided activities like hiking programs, mountain biking and Club Med's trademark circus activities.

Destination + Exploration

Snowbasin is 45 minutes from Salt Lake International airport, which welcomes 395 daily non-stop flights from 90+ international destinations, providing accessibility to travelers from all over the world. The region offers more than 300 days of sunshine as well as "The Greatest Snow on Earth®", with access to Olympic slopes, ski runs for all levels, and one of the highest vertical drops in North America.

The project is expected to bring an estimated 400 jobs to the local economy as well as boost visibility for the region to an international clientele with Club Med's trademark all-inclusive ski experience. Guests can also explore Utah's abundant natural beauty with excursions to National Parks as well as guided visits to local galleries and saloons in nearby Huntsville and Ogden's Historic 25th Street.

The Club Med project is part of a larger master plan recently announced by Snowbasin for the mountain, which also includes additional beginner ski domains, new lift infrastructure and retail and lodging areas at the base.

"Club Med will bring distinctive high-quality development to Snowbasin, building on a superlative ski experience and decades of careful stewardship and investment into Snowbasin from our owners," says Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels and Resorts. "Club Med will showcase the beauty and excellence of Snowbasin to a largely international clientele, which will benefit the entire region."

Additional details and images regarding Club Med Québec and Club Med's forthcoming resort in Utah can be found here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow with new resort openings, renovations, and extensions, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Club Med's Exclusive Collection

Club Med's Exclusive Collection is a selection of the brand's most exclusive properties around the world characterized by premium accommodations, exceptional hospitality and personalized services, exclusively beautiful locations around the world, refined dining concepts and lounges, transformational experiences, and unique architecture and design elements. Club Med Exclusive Collection resorts maintain a 5-Trident ranking (equivalent to 5 stars) and select 4-Trident resorts feature dedicated Exclusive Collection spaces within the property. For more information, visit www.clubmed.us/l/exclusive-collection.

About Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin Resort, located in Utah, is one of the most accessible ski resorts in North America, less than 40 minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport and only 50 minutes from Park City. It was the host venue for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic alpine events, including downhill, combined (downhill and slalom) and super-G with men's and women's downhill courses still in place for guests to experience. Snowbasin is regularly top rated by Ski Magazine in the categories of Accessibility, Service, On-Mountain Food, Lifts and Grooming. It offers families and outdoor enthusiasts a variety of activities and features championship-level skiing and riding, with 3,000 skiable acres, an average snowfall of over 300 inches, and over 3,000 vertical feet. Consistently recognized as one of the best family resorts in North America, Snowbasin Resort is one of the oldest continuously operating ski resorts in the nation. In the summer Snowbasin offers scenic gondola rides, hiking, biking, free Blues, Brews & BBQ concerts, and more, making Snowbasin the perfect year around destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Snowbasin Resort is a member of the Grand America Hotels and Resorts family. Sister properties include Sun Valley Resort, The Grand America Hotel, Little America Hotel (all Salt Lake City, Utah); The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif.; Little America Flagstaff, Ariz.; Little America, Wyo., and Little America, Cheyenne, Wyo. www.snowbasin.com | 801.620.1000 | @snowbasinresort | #snowbasinresort

Club Med Media Contacts

Quinn PR

clubmed@quinn.pr



Sophia Lykke

sophia.lykke@clubmed.com



Snowbasin Media Contact

Michael Rueckert

mcollins@snowbasin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Club Med