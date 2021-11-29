TripSitter To Commence Trading On Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TripSitter Clinic Ltd. ("TripSitter" or the "Company") announces that it has now received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on November 29, 2021 under the symbol "KETA".

TripSitter Clinic Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/TripSitter Clinic Ltd.)

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated November 22, 2021 (the "Prospectus") supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that 2,268,000 incentive stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the Option Plan"). The options have an exercise price of US$0.20 per share and are exercisable until February 28, 2026, pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. 1,022,668 of the options vested on February 28, 2021, 622,666 vest on February 28, 2022, and 622,666 vest on February 28, 2023. The options and any shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.

TripSitter, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates a consultative virtual clinic and tele-health platform that connects prospective patients to a licensed physician in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed treatment program of low-dose, oral ketamine medication. The licensed physicians within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician ("PCP") of the prospective patient, if they are approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial intake process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by the patient's own physician. TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform of remote diagnostic and patient monitoring. TripSitter's platform, TripSitter.Clinic, is a mobile-first, responsive webapp that acts as a virtual clinic, connecting patients with licensed medical practitioners. TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, functioning as the intermediary between patient and practitioner.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

"Douglas Harris"

Douglas Harris

CFO

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TripSitter in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company's general business plans, the tele-health industry and the Company's market position within it, and statements concerning the listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated November 22, 2021, and the schedules attached thereto, that are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TripSitter Clinic Ltd.