PRESENTED BY THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AND NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION, CBS WILL BROADCAST THE 2021 CEREMONY ON DECEMBER 5

Mark Your Calendars for the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting at President's Park, Hosted by LL COOL J PRESENTED BY THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AND NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION, CBS WILL BROADCAST THE 2021 CEREMONY ON DECEMBER 5

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your 2021 holiday season with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting! This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), features musical performances and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President's Park. This year, the ceremony and official lighting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting at President's Park.Photo credit: NPS/Liz Macro

LL COOL J will be the host, joined by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb' Mo', Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris, and Patti LaBelle performing holiday favorites alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir.

In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2021 ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8-9 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. The CBS broadcast offers a special opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of home.

First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, the National Christmas Tree Lighting today inspires people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in parks during the holiday season.

The National Christmas Tree site is free to visit and will be open to the public Dec. 4, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022. Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President's Park on Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. The National Park Service has cared for the White House and its grounds since 1933. President's Park, which includes the Ellipse and Lafayette Park, was officially included in the national park system in 1961.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

National Park Foundation (PRNewsfoto/National Park Foundation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Park Foundation