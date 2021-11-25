~UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India

UST Achieves UiPath Services Network Certified Status for RPA Professional Services ~UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India

BENGALURU, India and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has been named a UiPath (NYSE: PATH) Services Network Certified Partner, for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Professional services. UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. It is an elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. USN Certified partner status ensures the highest quality standards and customer satisfaction for RPA services delivery.

Combining UiPath's best-in-class RPA platform with UST SmartOps™ (UST's Intelligent Automation IPA platform) helps transform business operations for clients across diverse domains including healthcare, retail, banking, and financial services, and more. Invoice Processing, Accounts Reconciliation, Supply Forecast, Employee Onboarding, Order Management, Claims Processing, are some of the many processes that when automated, enable enterprises to unlock hyper-scale efficiencies and accelerate growth.

"We take immense pride in being named a USN certified Managed Services partner. This is a great testimonial of UST's expertise to provide comprehensive automation services to our clients globally. UiPath's advanced RPA platform along with UST SmartOps can unlock substantial value to our customers while they navigate their digital transformation journey," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager – UST SmartOps™."

Commenting on the recognition, Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath said "We are happy to have UST as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. The USN Partner Program defines the competency of the best UiPath implementation partners. We are committed to making it as easy as possible for organizations to implement, scale, and see value from our platform, and collaborations like these will help us redesign the future of work."

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enables every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About UST SmartOps™

UST SmartOps is an Intelligent Automation Platform that holistically learns and reimagines the business processes while intelligently digitizing and compressing manual workflows. This empowers people to focus on the opportunities with the highest business impact.

For more information about UST SmartOps, please visit: https://www.ust.com/smartops .

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com .

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

+91-7899045194

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Media Contacts, UK:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Media Contacts, UiPath:

Aishwarya B, The PRactice

+91-8095695099

uipath@the-practice.net

View original content:

SOURCE UST