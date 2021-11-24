Mattamy Homes Earns Community of the Year Awards from Tampa Bay Builders Association and Lee Building Industry Association

Mattamy garners top awards from leading builders associations for communities in Lutz, Florida, and Fort Myers, Florida, as well as honors for numerous Mattamy team members

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, is pleased to announce its Tampa & Southwest Florida Division earned two 2021 Community of the Year awards from the Tampa Bay Builders Association and a Community of the Year Award from the Lee Building Industry Association.



The TBBA's honors went to Parkview at Long Lake Ranch, a Mattamy Homes community in Lutz, Florida.The development earned the association's Community of the Year Award-Multifamily and Community of the Year Award-Single-family (under 500 units). Parkview is a gated community that offers single-family homes and townhomes with fun-filled amenities.

The Elm model home at Parkview at Long Lake Ranch (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"It is definitely an honor to accept these awards from our peers and industry partners.They reflect Mattamy Homes' commitment to building quality new homes and creating desirable lifestyle communities," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "At the same time, these accolades also belong to the Mattamy Homes team members who work to create the best homes and experience for our customers."

The TBAA also recognized Mattamy with the following awards:

Best Floorplan 2,000-2,999 sq. ft. – Elm , in Parkview at Long Lake Ranch

Best Community Video – Volanti Virtual Grand Opening

Best Social Media Campaign – Volanti Grand Opening Campaign

Mattamy Homes associates who earned honors include:

Golden Hammer Award – Yohan Ruiz

Shining Star in Marketing Support – Zach Duke

Salesperson of the Year $251,000 - $300,000 – David Sias

Million Dollar Circle Members: Shawn Andrews , Jose Arroyo , Mardi Costa , Howard Johnson , Lisa Malone , Kurt Mathison , Karen May , David Sias

The Tampa Bay Builders Association also announced new representatives from Mattamy Homes: Matt Kurkiewicz, 2023 President-elect of the Sales & Marketing Council; Kevin Morrow, 2022 SMC Executive Board Vice President; and Meyn on the 2022 Board of Directors.

Also on Nov. 18, the 2021 Lee Building Industry Association bestowed the Community of the Year Award (multifamily) to Mattamy Homes' Bonavie Cove, located in Fort Myers, Florida. The Sandbar at Arboretum in Naples won for Best Product Design (multifamily).

Lee BIA's individual awards went to:

Sales Manager of the Year – Matt Kurkiewicz

Golden Hammer Award – Billy Rock

Shining Star in Marketing Support – Zach Duke

Salesperson of the Year (in respective pricing categories) – Misty Reynolds , Maria Morales , George Darrus

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Tampa Bay Builders Association

The Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA) is a trade organization, which works diligently to fulfill its mission by providing important services to enhance the building industry in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. It is affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders and dates back to 1946. The TBBA is a volunteer organization comprised of builders, developers, trade contractors, suppliers, lending institutions, title companies, engineers, attorneys and other types of businesses that have a relationship to the building industry. For more information, visit https://www.tbba.net/

About the Lee Building Industry Association

The Lee Building Industry Association (Lee BIA) is a not-for-profit trade organization representing Lee, Hendry and Glades counties and a powerful voice for the building industry in the regulatory arena. The Lee BIA is chartered by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and is an affiliate of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA). Visit https://www.bia.net/ for more information.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited