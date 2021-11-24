Commvault to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) – Commvault announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Mirchandani, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Carolan, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault)

Conference: KeyBanc Capital Markets Enterprise Tech Leadership Series

Date: Monday, November 29 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference: Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit

Date: Thursday, December 2 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and replay for each event will be available under the Investor Events section of Commvault's Investor Relations website.

Supporting Resources

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault