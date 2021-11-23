NextMart, Inc. - OTC Pink Current Status and Level 2 Quotes

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" – OTC Pink Sheets: NXMR) – NXMR is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has approved NXMR as "Pink Sheet Current" as it is now filed all required mandatory quarterly disclosure filings.

The Company has filed its annual disclosure statements and financial statements for the fiscal years September 30, 2019, September 30, 2020, and most recently for fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, the Company has filed its quarterly disclosure statements and financial statements for 2nd quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 3rd quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's legal counsel has prepared the required omnibus Attorney Opinion ("Current Information") for each of the above listed periods which was posted on October 10, 2021.

Kathryn Gavin (NXMR Sole Officer and Director) stated... "When we took over the operations of the Company, it was significantly behind on its mandatory quarterly and annual disclosure filings with OTC Markets. We worked very hard over the past ninety days to get to Pink Current status at a time that had significant changes in the regulatory environment for OTC traded issuers. We are extremely pleased to get to finally get Pink Sheet Current and this is obviously, a big day for the Company and its shareholders."

Now that the Company has achieved Pink Current Status, it has purchased Level 2 real time quotes for its landing page on OTC Markets web site in the next two weeks. This service will provide investors with up to the date, real time bid and ask quotes during trading hours.

Additionally, during the process of achieving Pink Sheet Current status with OTC Markets, the Company has been researching the acquisition of potential assets in the crypto mining industry. The Company is now in final discussions for the purchase crypto mining assets that will be its first acquisition in this chosen industry.

Kathryn Gavin (NXMR Sole Officer and Director) further stated... "Now it is time to get to the real business of the Company, acquiring cash flow positive business assets. As we grow the future business of the Company, we want our public shareholders to understand that we have one goal in mind, to maximize shareholder value. By closing this first crypto mining transaction, we plan to move very quickly by acquiring other related assets on a regular basis. We will make the necessary public announcements upon the closing of the initial transaction."

About Us

NXMR Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR" which is currently listed as Pink Sheet Current with OTC Markets, Inc.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE NXMR Corp.