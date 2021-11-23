Liz Fishbaugh Joins Carson Group as VP, Strategic Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, has added Omaha native Liz Fishbaugh to its leadership team as Vice President, Strategic Growth. Working with Carson's M&A and partnership development teams on furthering the firm's growth, she reports directly to Carson President, Aaron Schaben.

"Liz understands advisors and what they need to unleash their full potential," said Aaron Schaben, President at Carson Group. "As we continue to expand our offerings and look to serve a broader market, her deep knowledge of the space and her passion for the work advisors do will be a game changer."

Immediately prior to joining Carson Group, Fishbaugh spent five years with Arbor Point Advisors in the roles of Vice President and Director, Business Development. During her time with that firm, she helped grow advisory assets under management from $900 million to more than $10 billion, including leading the acquisition of an advisory firm with $3 billion in AUM.

She began her financial services career with Gemini Fund Services as a Marketing Coordinator before joining Orion Advisor Services, where she helped financial professionals find the right technology for their businesses. Fishbaugh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in business administration and management.

"It's been amazing watching what Ron and the team have been doing to help independent advisors grow and better serve their clients over the years," said Fishbaugh. "The momentum right now is huge. And being part of that explosive growth and giving mission-focused advisors more visibility, more efficiency, and more enterprise value is incredibly exciting."

