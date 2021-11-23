Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming December 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Patrick J. Harshman, President and CEO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 7, 2021 at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET.

Sanjay Kalra, Harmonic's Chief Financial Officer, and Jeremy Rosenberg, Harmonic's Senior Vice President of Business Development, will additionally be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 7, 2021 at 11:25am PT/2:25pm ET.

Live audio webcasts of both fireside chats will be available on Harmonic's website at https://investor.harmonicinc.com. Archived webcasts will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

