Fractional Real Estate Investment Platform Ark7 Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif. , Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced that it has been selected by Ark7 Inc. as its public relations agency of record. Headquartered in San Francisco, Ark7 is a securitized fractional real estate investment platform empowering its users to easily take advantage of passive income and potential future appreciation of residential rental property with peace of mind.

Founded in 2018, Ark7 has developed a robust digital platform and property management model that allows its users to purchase fractional shares in its portfolio of residential properties online for as little as $5.40 per share per property. The Ark7 portfolio currently includes properties in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, with plans underway to expand to other markets across the United States.

"Until now, barriers to investing in rental properties – down payments, financing, and ongoing property management requirements – prevented many interested individuals from participating. At Ark7, we are breaking down those barriers and are democratizing the rental real estate market," said Andy Zhao, co-founder and CEO, Ark7. "To do this we're building an extraordinary and experienced internal team working with best-in-class service partners. We selected Walt & Company as our public relations partner based on its creative and strategic communications capabilities."

Walt & Company has experience working across fintech, financial service/retirement, mobile apps, and start-up markets. It will operate as an extension of the Ark7 marketing and investor relations teams to develop and implement a strategic communications program that will include thought leadership and investor education initiatives, ongoing media relations and executive positioning campaigns.

"We are very excited to be working with Ark7, communicating the benefits of its disruptive approach to residential real estate investing," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to developing and implementing a brand awareness and market share building program that will help drive Ark7 growth."

Ark7 is a developer of a real estate securitization fintech platform designed to provide direct access to quality real estate investment opportunities. The company's platform handles the end-to-end workflow from collecting comprehensive data, providing statistical guidance toward good choices, handling the legal and financial procedures, and renting and managing the properties, enabling clients to build their real estate investment portfolio at a low cost and in different locations without the hassle of property management. For more information, visit https://www.ark7.com.

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

