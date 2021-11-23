Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Sell a Service" App

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Sell a Service, a new app that allows creators to seamlessly promote, sell, and fulfill services directly from their Link in Bio.

Sell A Service App in the Koji App Store

Sell a Service gives creators the tools to create a personalized menu of services they are willing to offer and fulfill. These services are completely customizable, and can include things promoting a product in an Instagram post, photo retouching, songwriting, tweeting a shoutout, and more. Creators determine the services they will provide and set the price for each. Customers are able to seamlessly browse, preview, and order these services in just a few taps.

"Koji's new Sell a Service app empowers creators to transform their influence, skills, and time into a sustainable and lucrative revenue stream. Having these services available for purchase directly in creators' Link in Bios is a testament to the power of a unified digital identity," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

Sell a Service is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store. Creators keep 85% of all earnings from services they sell.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

