Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Actress Lauren Smith Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced actress Lauren Smith, has joined HoneyDrip.com. HoneyDrip.com is an increasingly popular digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content as well as Chat and interact with fans directly.

"Lauren is an incredible addition to our platform," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "The site will give Lauren and her fans a way to connect on a more personal level. She will have the ability to chat and share content with them directly. Honeydrip.com is much more tasteful than other competitors, such as OnlyFans. This attribute has proved to be very important to not only Lauren, but a majority of creators on our site."

Lauren Smith is an actress and prominent social media influencer with upwards of a million followers on Instagram. She has been seen on television networks such as Nickelodeon and ABC. Lauren has also done countless commercials for some of the largest brands in the world, including Mercedes Benz and David's Bridal, to name a few.

"It's all in how you perceive it," said Smith. "HoneyDrip.com is more than just a platform to share content. It's a social network. It allows you to really engage with your fans and develop lasting connections with those who may share some of the same goals and aspirations."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, CMGR reaches more than 400 million followers. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

