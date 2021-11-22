The Bishop Gallery and collectors Alexis Adler and Al Diaz partner with Triller to unveil rare photos of Basquiat as NFTs. Triller's premier NFT event is poised to be the most exclusive Gallery and NFT destination with the "Our Friend, Jean '' exhibition and historic NFT drops on Trillernfts.com.

Triller X The Bishop Gallery: Triller brings The Bishop Gallery to Miami and disrupts Art Basel with Week-Long Basquiat Exhibit and Historic First-Ever Live NFT Auction of Rare Photos of Jean-Michel The Bishop Gallery and collectors Alexis Adler and Al Diaz partner with Triller to unveil rare photos of Basquiat as NFTs. Triller's premier NFT event is poised to be the most exclusive Gallery and NFT destination with the "Our Friend, Jean '' exhibition and historic NFT drops on Trillernfts.com.

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening on Monday, November 29 through December 4 and located at the new BLK Miami, Triller will upend the event game again. This time at Art Basel with programming to showcase art, music, and now, the explosion of NFT culture.

A significant highlight of the event, and arguably for all of Art Basel, for the FIRST TIME IN MIAMI, the world will see Basquiat, personally and intimately like never before, with the Our Friend, Jean exhibition curated by The Bishop Gallery and hosted by Triller, a trailblazing, AI-powered global platform. Together they will serve up Miami's finest at this first-ever physical and digital curated experience that will focus on what's sure to be a historic NFT auction during a week-long art exhibition of the legendary Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Throughout the week, Triller promises extraordinary experiences. The once in a lifetime event will feature digital and physical auctions, celebrity guest speakers, live painting, surprise NFT drops, pop-ups, integrations, live musical performances, first-look opportunities, gallery exhibits with artists like Cory Van Lew, CryptoPunks, and Punk Me Tender, private walk-throughs, live discussions with Basquiat's long-time friends, along with exclusive VIP events.

Taking place in Wynwood at BLK Studios, located at 2060 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL, the event will highlight some of the earliest artworks created by America's Most Influential Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. His record-breaking sales continue to fascinate the world - and remain influential in the cultural sphere as Tiffany & Co. featured Jay Z and Beyonce posing in front of a never-seen-before canvas for their recent advertising campaign.

Starting Monday, November 29, in partnership with The Bishop Gallery, Triller will host the exclusive experience showing works curated by The Bishop Gallery from Jean-Michel Basquiat. These artworks will be on loan from collectors who knew Jean-Michel as friends, including Alexis Adler, Basquiat's friend, roommate and Al Diaz, Co-Creator of SAMO©. Their rare photographs collection shines a light on Basquiat's personal life like never before. They will be sharing their remembrances and untold stories about their friendship with Basquiat throughout the week. Guests can register for an invite for free here: TrillerArtBasel.com.

During the immersive gallery experience, Our Friend Jean, there will be live discussions with Basquiat's close friends and people who knew him personally. A total of 20 plus works will be displayed, including drawings, writings, apparel, and mixed media collages. The group of collectors consists of Jane Diaz, Hilary Jaeger, Katie Taylor, Lucy Sante, and photographer Alexis Adler who also served as co-curator. Through these works, each collector will be sharing uniquely intimate stories of their friend, Jean.

Happening on Friday, December 3, Our Friend Jean NFT Auction, is an exclusive event of art, music along with a LIVE NFT AUCTION experience. For the first time, an incredible selection of NFT drops featuring rare and personal photos of Basquiat will be available on the Trillernfts.com marketplace with exclusive previews and purchase opportunities onsite. In addition to the auction, there will be several central stage moments, a physical donation of an NFT. The Bishop Gallery chose the TrillerNFT marketplace because the Triller platform has been specifically engineered to minimize the minting process's computing costs and complexities to reduce the carbon footprint effects.

This partnership signals Triller's longstanding tradition to celebrate the disruptors and serve as the catalyst for creativity. The increasing popularity of NFTs proves they are indisputably the art vehicle of the future. The artist Beeple's sale of his NFT digital collage astounded the world and had global repercussions when it sold for a record-smashing 69 million dollars at Christie's in March. With this announcement, Triller is poised to be the destination for the most exclusive NFT sales and drops.

After Art Basel, Triller x The Bishop Gallery will present the "Our Friend, Jean: HBCU Tour," the exhibition will embark on a tour to eight HBCU (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) schools. The tour will kick off in early 2022 and land in eight cities, where Alexis Adler will appear to share the works from the Alexis Adler Archive, featuring works from Basquiat and potential art donations to the schools.

This year will mark an influential time for Triller, as they cap off a year of incredible events within the art and cultural community, allowing both recognized and up-and-coming talent to utilize the platform to present their creativity, whether it be through art or music. Speaking of influence, securing this historic drop will make Triller a lead in the marketplace.

About The Bishop Gallery:

The Bishop Gallery was founded in 2009 by Erwin S. John and Stevenson A. Dunn, Jr.; the Bed-Stuy gallery is committed to making the arts accessible. In 2016 The Bishop Gallery became the first Gallery outside of the Brooklyn Museum to show a solo exhibition of Basquiat in his hometown of Brooklyn in over 30 years. The Bishop Gallery has produced a total of 6 public solo exhibitions with artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, including two which were featured on the front page of "The Art Newspaper" during Art Basel (Switzerland, 2018) and Miami Art Basel (Miami, 2016). They most recently organized a gift of the first Jean-Michel Basquiat artwork to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Bishop Gallery plans to bring a permanent collection of Basquiat's work to Brooklyn, making his work forever accessible in JMB's hometown.

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered global platform driving engagement and monetization for creators. TrillerNet owns Triller.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters, reaching more than 350 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, reaching millions of additional users. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, leading customer engagement platform Amplify.ai; and FITE, the premier PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site.

