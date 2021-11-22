"Life's Good Film" Applauded, Recognized at International Film Festivals

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is proud to announce that the LG and Jackson Tisi co-produced Life's Good Film took the prize for this month's Best Documentary Short at the Indie Short Fest , one of eight recognitions at major film festivals around the world.

Life's Good Film Honored by Film Festivals

Celebrating the unique perspectives and voices of a younger generation, LG's uplifting film was also awarded as the Best Documentary Short by Dreamachine International Film Festival and honored by the Toronto Independent Film Festival of Cift . Life's Good Film was nominated as a finalist in the short documentary category at the New York International Film Awards as well as second-finalist at the San Francisco Indie Short Festival . With the film festival industry just now getting back on its feet after a devastating 2020-2021, Life's Good Film will be screened at the Arpa International Film Festival and the Oregon Documentary Film Festival as the award year comes to a close.

The Life's Good Film is the touching, heart-felt culmination of the Life's Good Film Project, which saw 531 amateur filmmakers from 33 countries share their creative interpretations of LG's Life's Good message. A part of LG's 2021 Life's Good campaign, the project put the spotlight on the diversity of the world's peoples, cultures, and nature while simultaneously communicating the humanity and hope that unites us all.

Weaving together many of the stunning submissions sent in, director Jackson Tisi and LG collaborated to create a visually beautiful and emotionally uplifting 20-minute work of art. The award-winning short generated considerable interest online with over 240 million impressions and more than 77 million total views of related posts across social media.

"Being recognized by the respected international film festival community next to Jackson is something we never expected nor imagined," said Lee Jung-suk, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Jackson is a master and was incredibly effective in delivering the message Life's Good through the voices of tomorrow's leaders. LG thanks Jackson for his peerless direction and for helping us to shape such an inspiring story."

The Life's Good Film is available to view on the LG Global YouTube channel and Instagram .

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Jackson Tisi

At 25 years old, Jackson Tisi has made a name for himself as a young filmmaker. Jackson's work spans music videos, commercials, and documentaries. His short films and music videos have won numerous awards including Vimeo Staff picks, Atlantic Selects, and multiple film festival nominations. His film, LEON, won him gold at the Young Directors Award in Cannes, France last year. He was also admitted into the latest class of Young Guns by the One Club for Creativity. He is currently working on developing longer form projects.

