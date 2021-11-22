Kitchen Magic Sponsors Tabby's Place Cat Sanctuary, Vowing to Rescue Kitchens and Kittens

NAZARETH, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company, today announced a month-long sponsorship campaign of Tabby's Place: a Cat Sanctuary. Tabby's Place is an organization dedicated to rescuing cats from desperate situations regardless of age, medical issues, or temperament. For every kitchen sale by Kitchen Magic during the month of November, a donation will be made on the customer's behalf to Tabby's Place.

For every kitchen sale by Kitchen Magic during the month of November 2021, a donation will be made on the customer’s behalf to Tabby’s Place. Kitchen Magic’s donations will be set aside specifically for the 'Linda Fund', an emergency fund that enables the sanctuary to provide urgent care for cats in dire situations exactly when and where they need it. The organization couldn’t survive without the Linda Fund, so it is critical for the Tabby’s Place team to always have those funds on hand.

Tabby's Place is unique in that it extends all over the world to take in cats from countries far beyond U.S. borders that don't have the means to care for cats in distress. Recently, the Linda Fund helped to rescue cats from Lebanon who needed lifesaving surgeries and intensive treatment.

"As a company of animal-lovers, the work that Tabby's Place does is important to us," said John Lamberti, Marketing Director, Kitchen Magic. "We want to help cats in critical condition find sanctuary and the tender loving care that they deserve."

"Kitchen Magic's donation helps us to be there for the most helpless cats in the moments that they need us most," stated Angela Hartley, the Development Director at Tabby's Place. "The generous monetary gift provides sanctuary for the most vulnerable of felines."

For more information on Tabby's Place, visit https://www.tabbysplace.org/. You can also follow Tabby's Place on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to learn more about their mission and see the cats who benefit from the love and care of doners and volunteers.

To learn more about Kitchen Magic, visit www.kitchenmagic.com or gage the campaigns goal at kitchenmagic.com/tabbys-place. You can also follow Kitchen Magic on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Tabby's Place

Tabby's Place was started by Jonathan Rosenburg in 1999. Jonathan and his wife lost their beloved cat, Tabby, to cancer. Their beloved pet's death gave him pause, prompting him to want to make a difference. He resigned from his job and officially began his mission of creating Tabby's Place: a Cat Sanctuary, in Tabby's memory. The organization receives no government funding, and their cats depend on donations from the public for continued operation. Their next undertaking is to build an extension onto Tabby's Place called Quinn's corner.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner 10 times, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

