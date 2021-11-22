Hughes Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for Second Consecutive Year Hughes Also Recognized in Gartner Critical Capabilities Report

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, named Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services based on the company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report cites ongoing investments in automation as central to the company's service delivery, producing high rates of automated incident resolution and supporting a broad range of LAN and WAN services.

Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division at Hughes, said: "We believe that this recognition from Gartner, for the second year in a row, validates our commitment to continuous innovation and service delivery enhancement. The report also reflects our advances in automation and service capabilities, such as expanded co-management options and our new multi-carrier 5G solution for enterprise and government."

Hughes also was recognized in the November 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services report. The report rates Hughes highly for its groundbreaking AIOps solution that automatically predicts and preempts service-disrupting network behaviors in WAN and LAN deployments. Gartner ranks Hughes as a top provider for LAN/WAN solutions, for multicarrier WAN solutions, heavy cloud end users and heavy work-from-home end users.

For more information about HughesON™ Managed Network Services, visit https://business.hughes.com/.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The Gartner Quadrant for Managed Network Services report was authored by Ted Corbett and Danellie Young and its Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services was authored by Danellie Young, Ted Corbett and Lisa Pierce. Both reports were published on November 10, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

