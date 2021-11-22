Dataminr Announces the Appointment of Cristina Bita to Board of Directors Bita will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Cristina Bita to its Board of Directors and as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. Ms. Bita is a Vice President of Finance at Google and serves as the Business Finance Officer for Google's Devices and Services and Global Marketing organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cristina to Dataminr's board," said Ted Bailey, Dataminr's Founder & CEO. "Cristina's experience as a transformational technology business leader and her insights in growing successful global businesses will be an invaluable addition as Dataminr continues its rapid growth."

At Google, Ms. Bita leads global finance activities for consumer hardware, consumer paid services as well as for the company's marketing investments globally. Ms. Bita is a widely recognized leader who has held several finance leadership roles over the course of her 15+ year career at Google that also included Sales and Business Development, Consumer Products, Platforms and Ecosystems, G&A, Technical Infrastructure and Enterprise. She has also served as the Chair of the Google Sustainability Board. Prior to Google, Ms. Bita held various positions at Siemens/Osram in the Business Unit Controllership and Corporate FP&A groups. In 2019, she was honored by Women Inc as one of the Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

Ms. Bita also serves on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Prologis (PLD). She holds a M.Sc. in Finance from Boston College and a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Salem State University.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 800+ employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 200,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Media Contact:

media@dataminr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dataminr