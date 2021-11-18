ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a US-based satellite intelligence company, announced today it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of businesses using AWS solutions and services.

Ursa Space joins the AWS Partner Network

AWS provides Partners with extensive business, technical and marketing support, and offers assistance on sales opportunities, leveraging a deep bench of current users. More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies are Partner customers.

This announcement builds on an existing relationship. Ursa Space works with AWS to reduce the time from customer request to delivery of results, as well as to improve customer access to its offerings.

In the summer of 2021, Ursa Space participated in the AWS Space Accelerator, a four-week program for space pioneers seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry. Ursa Space also lists several of its products in AWS Marketplace.

"Joining the AWS Partner Network helps advance Ursa's overarching mission, which is making it easier for people to access the insights that come from satellite imagery," said Adam Maher, CEO and founder of Ursa Space.

"We detect changes on earth using satellite imagery, and turn the results into APIs that can now be made available to the large number of cloud users in the AWS Partner Network," Maher said.

About Ursa Space

Ursa Space is a U.S.-based satellite intelligence company that provides business and government decision-makers access to on-demand analytic solutions. Through our radar satellite network and data fusion expertise, Ursa Space detects real-time changes in the physical world to expand transparency. Our subscription and custom services enable you to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations.

