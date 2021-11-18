LSPD Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed between September 11, 2020, and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lspd.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, gross transaction volume ("GTV"), and increase in Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU"), while concealing the Company's declining organic growth and business deterioration; (2) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company's various acquisitions; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Lightspeed you have until January 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

