InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Tool (HUN-1029)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I could not locate a tool to safely and efficiently break the seal between a fan clutch and the water pump found on Dodge trucks or SUVs," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "This inspired me to develop an efficient tool to solve this problem and save valuable time."

He developed the C-RIG to eliminate wasting considerable time and effort while boosting efficiency to reduce labor costs. This strong, durable, reliable and safe invention would provide automotive technicians with the force and leverage to easily break the seal between the fan clutch and water pump. Additionally, it could offer a wise and cost-effective purchase.

