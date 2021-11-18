C.L. Thomas, Inc., Speedy Stop And Subway Leverage On-demand Pay Benefits To Support Hiring And Employee Retention Leading gasoline and convenience store chain enables employees to have financial flexibility and freedom, supporting hiring and retaining

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading provider of on-demand pay: a benefit that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned pay, announced its partnership today with C.L. Thomas, Inc./ Speedy Stop with several Subway franchise locations. Speedy Stop is a leading chain of company-owned and operated gasoline and convenience stores in the south-central and east Texas areas.

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)

Headquartered in Victoria, Texas, C.L. Thomas operates 24 Speedy Stop locations and 660 hourly employees. In addition, C.L. Thomas also operates 6 Subway restaurants, 20 Speedy Stop Kitchen locations, and 11 Speedy Wash Tunnel Car Wash locations at their Speedy Stop locations, employing nearly 700 employees who receive DailyPay benefits.

"At C.L. Thomas, we were looking for an attractive benefit that would support our existing Speedy Stop and Subway employees while attracting prospective talent — that's when we found DailyPay," said Craig Staff, Human Resource Manager at C.L. Thomas, Inc. "DailyPay's ability to allow our Speedy Stop and Subway employees to access their earned pay, instantly, is a game-changer for many of our team members. Our team is happier when they have complete control over their finances."

C.L. Thomas/Speedy Stop has been able to leverage the platform's financial wellness benefit as a hiring and retaining tool in search of hourly employees. Organizations with DailyPay fill open positions 52% faster than organizations that don't offer a daily payment option. Within weeks of enrollment, over 45% of Speedy Stop employees are currently using DailyPay.

"Speedy Stop and Subways are among hundreds of employers nationwide eliminating the biweekly payroll system and as a result, they're able to hire faster and keep their existing employers longer and happier," said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer at DailyPay. "Enabling financial wellness among U.S. employees is critical and we're so happy to help partners, like C.L. Thomas, support their employees."

DailyPay is partnered with the majority of Fortune 200 companies that offer on-demand pay and 7 out of 10 of the country's largest quick-service restaurant chains.

