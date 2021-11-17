Sandler Franchisee Recognized as 2021 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler (www.sandler.com), one of the largest training organizations in the world, is pleased to announce that Kaysi Curtin, who owns a Sandler Training® Center in Fresno, California, was named a 2021 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review.

Curtin was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research in the past 18 months. The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand leadership.

"There are so many success stories out there and thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dream of business ownership that it was incredibly difficult to narrow down the list," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The franchise owners on this year's list have shown that with hard work, perseverance and the support of a strong franchise system, anyone can find success, no matter their background or previous experience."

Curtin was a long time Sandler client before opening her training center. She had first-hand experience on how the Sandler systems and processes for sales and management impacted not only her career but her employer at the time. That conviction, combined with her belief that she can do anything if she stays focused on her goals, propelled her into a record setting first year, despite the pandemic.

David Hiatt, Director of Franchise Development at Sandler, said, "We are so proud of Kaysi and her accomplishments. With her conviction to the Sandler methodologies and her dedication to following the processes we teach she will continue to soar."

Curtin adds, "It's not about owning a franchise. It's about Sandler Training and the philosophy itself. When I was a client for eight years it not only took my career and company to a whole other level. It was a game-changer for my life, not just my career. I was 100 percent sold because of my own personal experience."

Sandler provides innovative client-focused content, tools and resources via Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream and on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person Instructor-Led Training globally via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise and global organizations.

