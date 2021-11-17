Hudson Valley's Construction Industry Council Applauds $1.2T Infrastructure Plan as 'Historic Leap' Forward

Trade group says funding will help tackle massive backlog of repairs to critical infrastructure in the region

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc. is applauding the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law Nov. 15, 2021 by President Biden.

"This is a historic leap forward into the 21st century for the United States," said John Cooney, Jr., Executive Director of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc. "The bipartisan infrastructure legislation recognizes the unparalleled legacy of the massive investments we have made in our nation's transportation infrastructure over the past century. This bill also allows us to tackle the enormous backlog of needs and repairs to critical facilities that protect and expand drinking water facilities and resources, that fortify our dams and make our communities safer from the ravages of catastrophic rain and wind storms and the flooding and damages they cause.

"We applaud President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all of our supporting members of New York State's delegation to U.S. Congress for standing strong and pressing forward for the plan, which will benefit all Americans."

Cooney said the Construction Industry Council is committed to working with federal, state and regional leaders to apply for additional funds available from the federal infrastructure bill that New York State can use to make needed improvements to public facilities and services in the region.

"Infrastructure is always a political winner," Cooney said. "We thank you for supporting the bipartisan plan to invest in America's future."

About CIC

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Construction Industry Council (CIC) of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc. represents the leading heavy construction general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals in the seven-county region of the lower Hudson Valley. CIC is aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region, Inc., and more than 30 labor unions of the Building & Construction Trades Councils in the area. For information, visit cicbca.org.

