HEISHA Reveals Roadmap for Its Strategic New Positioning that Features Building Houses for Robots

HEISHA Reveals Roadmap for Its Strategic New Positioning that Features Building Houses for Robots

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA has clearly and solidly positioned itself as a leading drone-in-a-box solution expert during the past three years. The company is announcing that it now has taken on the new strategic position of building houses for robots.

The details of roadmap for this new strategic direction are as follows:

To begin with, HEISHA will not only produce boxes for drones, but also for all types of robots, including but not limited to agricultural and industrial robots. The company currently has exciting new products in development in collaboration with multiple organizations, which will be released through new product launches in the coming months.

Additionally, HEISHA will build not only a box, a dock, or charging board, but will also construct a complete robot house. As it is a house, it will feature an internet module, strong and weak electrical current network, safe charging, fire protection, an elevator, air conditioning, a monitoring system, structural materials, earthquake-proof design, among many others. This represents the direction of the company's research and development.

Furthermore, HEISHA will not develop drone automation software, or develop drones. As a component supplier, HEISHA will provide long-term and stable support for trusted partners.

Finally, HEISHA will continue to explore and experiment in the innovation of robot houses. In the next three years, the company will launch HEISHA 5G robot hotels, robot buildings and other products. The main focus is about robots and building houses and regardless of what type of robot is involved, HEISHA can realize a solution.

Based on this new positioning, HEISHA has released the A100 intelligent safety charging system, M100 monitoring and diagnostic module, and T100 IoT board. In order to provide improved service for customers, HEISHA has fully opened the relevant protocol to support continued development.

Even if it's just to discuss technology and exchange experience and knowledge, HEISHA is open, flexible and welcomes everyone.

More information available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2r3rebRFu4&t=23s

About HEISHA

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone and robots self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

View original content:

SOURCE HEISHA TECH