Envestnet | Yodlee, Capital One Data Access Agreement Results in More Seamless Experience, Increased User Control, and Reliability Improvements for Banking Customers Direct Access API Agreement has led to removal of 296,000 stored customer credentials, more control for customers, and 30% increase in account linking success

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee, a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) today announced a data access agreement for mutual customers.

The agreement allows Capital One customers to more reliably and effectively connect to and send their financial information to the more than 1,500 third-party applications powered by the Envestnet | Yodlee financial data aggregation platform. The data sharing agreement, powered by Capital One's Customer Transactions Application Program Interface (API), eliminates the need for customers to share their banking login ID or password and allows the use of tokens to grant and control account access.

Envestnet | Yodlee reported a 30% increase in account linking success by customers using the new API data connection, leading to an improved consumer experience.

"The root of Envestnet | Yodlee's partnership with Capital One is bringing forward a solution that gives consumers improved access to and control of their financial data," said Chad Wiechers, Senior Vice President of Data Access and Strategy, Envestnet | Yodlee. "Our relationship with Capital One is just another piece of evidence that the future of digital banking is in direct access APIs. This approach is essential for giving banking customers the power to make connected, actionable, and intelligent financial wellness decisions, while also taking advantage of even greater security and account connectivity."

"Many of our customers want to share their financial data with third-party apps and experiences. This agreement represents another step Capital One has taken to give customers more control over how and with whom the customer chooses to share their personal financial data with," stated Becky Heironimus, MVP, Head of Enterprise Privacy and Data Governance at Capital One.

