Terranova Security Introduces Click and Launch Cyber Security Awareness Training Solution, Saving Organizations Time and Money

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Terranova Security, the global partner of choice in security awareness, introduced its Click and Launch solution, dedicated awareness and phishing training bundles that only take minutes to launch, saving companies time, labour and money. Organizations can now deploy world-class cybersecurity awareness training faster than ever and keep sensitive information safe from cyber threats.

The easy-to-use, out-of-the-box offering enables organizations to deploy security awareness training in just a few clicks. The training features high-quality content that is both engaging and cost-effective. With these powerful, budget-friendly bundle options, security professionals can use pre-configured training campaigns and phishing simulations to save valuable time and resources.

"Security awareness professionals juggle many different tasks every day, which requires them to maximize their productivity and resource use at all times. By taking industry-leading security awareness training content and pre-packaging it in these Click and Launch bundles, effective training is much more attainable for teams of all sizes," said Lise Lapointe, author and Terranova Security CEO. "This new solution, which leverages 20 years of industry experience, empowers organizations to build resilience to real-world cyber threats, provide engaging and informative eLearning opportunities to end users, and train cyber heroes in just a few clicks."

The Click and Launch bundles, named Champion and All-Star, supply many benefits that help change employee behavior and build a security culture, including:

Easy-to-use content – Each Click and Launch bundle requires only a few minutes to get started. This level of efficiency saves organizations lots of time normally spent on creating, deploying, and supporting training campaigns.

Powerful, engaging training campaigns – The Terranova Security pre-built training campaigns feature real-world phishing simulations along with diverse reinforcement tools. This way, any organization's workforce is prepared for various cyber attack scenarios and understands how to safeguard sensitive data from threats.

High-quality training experiences – Click and Launch builds off the tremendous value of other Terranova Security products by using over 20 years of industry expertise. This results in a powerful learning experience for businesses to support their goals and needs.

This offering is built to be budget-friendly for organizations and is available as multilingual content. For an even more straightforward, hands-off approach, organizations also have the option to add Managed Services to their Click and Launch bundle of choice.

"The Click and Launch solution is unique to the market and also offers an excellent value add for channel partners," said Lapointe. "We're continually looking to offer our channel partners best-in-class products for their portfolios, so they can build relationships with clients and benefit from a great return on investment."

Being an official Terranova Security partner is simple and profitable. Terranova Security partners get access to dependable, powerful security awareness solutions, comprehensive partner training and certification, special offers that drive new opportunities, and tools and resources designed for business growth.

For more information, visit the Click and Launch page on the Terranova Security website.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is the global security awareness training partner of choice that has been training the world's cyber heroes for more than 20 years. The company empowers organizations worldwide to design programs that change user behaviors, drastically reduce the human risk factor, and counter cyber threats effectively using its proven 5-step pedagogical framework. By providing security leaders with the industry's most innovative, highest-quality awareness training content and real-world phishing simulations, Terranova Security makes it easy to build risk-based campaigns that target the right end user behaviors. As a result, training initiatives ensure all employees understand critical information security best practices on phishing, social engineering, data privacy, compliance, and much more. This commitment to helping organizations build foundational resilience against cyber threats is also reflected in the Terranova Security partnership with Microsoft. This collaboration embodies both organizations' dual mission to develop initiatives that strengthen the human line of defense in cyber security.

