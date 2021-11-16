Professional Mechanics, Technicians Won't Skip a Beat with New Mechanics Hand Tool Sets That Don't Skip Sizes

Pros can't afford to be missing sizes just because they're not as common

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics hand tool sets are supposed to be convenient collections of useful tools. Unfortunately, most tool sets are designed for mass appeal, opting to skip sizes and entire tools rather than provide everything that professionals in the automotive and industrial maintenance trades need. The result is an incomplete set and a series of one-off buys to fill in the gaps—costing those pros more time and more money.

"These sets are comprehensive with no gaps in sizes or styles because that's what professionals need."

That's why GEARWRENCH is proud to announce 10 new Professional Mechanics Hand Tool Sets designed specifically for those who need tools to make a living.

"Pros don't have the luxury of only working with the most common sizes; they need to be able to fix whatever's in front of them," said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. "These sets are comprehensive with no gaps in sizes or styles because that's what professionals need."

GEARWRENCH reviewed consumer data and its own sets to understand which tools professionals were buying as one-offs. From there, GEARWRENCH created 10 new Professional Mechanics Hand Tool Sets, covering product categories including sockets and socket extensions, screwdrivers, hex and Torx® bits, wrenches and combination ratcheting wrenches. These new pro sets feature storage solutions that make them easy to use right out of the box and easy to keep organized as you go.

With these comprehensive professional sets, technicians won't have to overpay for open-stock items to fill the gaps. For more, visit gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

